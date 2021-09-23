Solange Gomes’ daughter gets real about her mother in an exclusive interview

Stephanie Gomes, daughter of Solange Gomes, the pawn that has been causing in The Farm 13, gave a revealing interview for us from Observatory of the Famous.

The young woman, recently, had already commented that she was shaken by her mother’s fight with Rich Melquiades, discussion that went live on Record TV, and that had consequences also at dawn.

Stephanie, only 21 years old, didn’t dodge any questions and spoke openly about her mother’s desires with the reality award, edition of the program, as Solange can be seen out here and some trivia.

Here’s an exclusive interview conducted with Stephanie Gomes.

Observatory: Solange starred in the first big fight of rural reality. Do you believe that the public sees her more as a victim or executioner in discussions?

My mother is very sincere and not everyone is prepared to hear the truth, so I believe they are seeing her as the tormentor of the discussions, but that’s what people watch a reality show for, isn’t it? (laughter).

Observatory: The girl brought to light the love life of some participants who already knew each other before the reality show. Do you think it was a good strategy?

I was dying for her to expose this, every time I get a print of something new that makes the theory even more in my face, she is being a great player, super observer.

Observatory: If she wins, what is Solange’s biggest dream with the award?

Being able to have financial peace, going to college is one of the dreams she has been talking about the most, I really support her in this.

Observatory: Do you believe that the edition of A Fazenda is benefiting or harming your mother?

I believe they are being very consistent with everything, they show all sides and the audience decides which side they want to believe.

