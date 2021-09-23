Solange Gomes denounces discrimination and pedestrians react unexpectedly

Solange Gomes is the oldest participant of the season, at 47 years of age, and that ended up becoming an issue, as she has been feeling discriminated against for that reason. the pawns of The Farm 2021 they disagreed with that point of view and a little discussion arose.

The famous were in the room, until the ex-model shared a thought that came to her head, just before being indicated to the farm: “It’s not a coincidence, no. I think they always pick on the older people in the house. always put [como alvo], I’m remembering”.

“They put it on the farm right away, in annoyance, for about three editions here. It’s not in my head”, Solange continued, firm in what she was saying, although it was not so precise.

Tati Breaks Shack he remembered Mateus Carrieri, 54, who took a long time to go to the hot seat and almost made it to the final: “Mateus went almost to the final, along with Jojo [Todynho]. I think it’s a consequence of the things we do, really”.

Borel he also opined, saying that this “rejection” from some was not due to the age of the child, but to some problematic attitudes: “I was wrong, I admit it, I apologize and f*ck you. I’ll take the scolding and that’s it. I’m your friend… It’s not because you’re old. There are some positions of yours that I don’t think are cool, but if you do, fine”.

The funkeiro gave examples to support his theory, citing other forty-somethings from the house who are well on the tape with the competitors of A Fazenda, and made a final criticism: “There’s Victor and Valentina, who’s a little older than us and doesn’t have that kind of thing (…) Sometimes you’re right, you end up arguing, lose control and start saying a lot of things. You’re a love person, but you’re headstrong”.

