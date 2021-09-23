Solange Gomes denounces disguised couples in A Fazenda; know who they are

Climbing pie that speaks? In A Fazenda 13, by Record, even at the beginning of the season, he already had pies to give and sell. In the first Roça formation of the edition, which took place this Tuesday (9/21), the atmosphere warmed up among the pedestrians at various times. One of them drew a lot of attention. It was when Solange Gomes played on the fan that there is a group formed in the game and that, in addition, within that group, there are six couples.

After exchanging barbs with ex-BBB21 Bil, the ex-Banheira do Gugu told live about some rumors that, according to her, the public already knew. “According to radio station Fazenda, there are six couples here, who did not declare themselves inside and came from outside. I don’t know if it’s true, guys. I don’t know if it’s a lie. I just think the public doesn’t deserve to be fooled. The public knows who one of these couples is”, fired the girl without naming names.

The presenter Adriane Galisteu interrupted the pawn and asked her to tell who these pawns would be. “So I can’t say, Adriane.” Bil then fired: “You created the situation and now you won’t put your name on the net or you’ll be on the wall or soap”. Solange replied: “I’m not soaping and I can’t say, but one of the couples is Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari.”

Although Solange has not given names to the oxen, you who read the column LeoDias knew, even before the debut, that Erasmo Vianna and Erika Schneider had an intense affair, right after the model took a foot from Gabriela Pugliesi.

In addition, Valentina Francavilla had an affair with Tiago Piquilo before joining the reality show, information that Ratinho’s own stage assistant confirmed at the house. Gui Araujo, who met Duda Reis again before the beginning of the program, was also being “shipped” with Marina Ferrari.

The other three couples, it turns out, are Solange’s miscalculations, as most of the cast have serious relationships outside of confinement.

First farm formed

Nego do Borel, Liziane Gutierrez, Solange Gomes are in the first Roça of A Fazenda, but one of these famous ones still has a chance to get rid of the public vote, by winning the Farmer’s Test that will take place this Wednesday (22/9).

The game underwent a major turnaround with Poder do Lampião, which was in the hands of Arcrebiano Araújo, Bil. He chose to keep the R$10 thousand and gave Victor Pecoraro the mission to change the pawns that were already in the stall.

Nego do Borel was the first to sit on the nominees’ stool thanks to the direct vote of Gui Araujo, who is, until then, the farmer of the week. Liziane and Dayane Mello tied with 4 votes each and, once again, the farmer had to act in the tiebreaker. And Lizi ended up being chosen. In the backlash, the digital influencer decided to pull Solange Gomes to one of Roça’s stools.

The fourth rock was defined after the already classic one remains. The headquarters did not save Erika Schneider and she completed the nominees quartet of the week. The dancer had to veto a name from the Farmer’s Test and sent Borel straight to the hot seat. Thus, only Erika, Liziane and Solange will go through the dynamics of this Wednesday.