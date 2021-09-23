“Some wanted me dead,” says Pope Francis

Vatican, September 22 21 / 10:30 am (ACI).- Pope Francis said that after his operation for colonic diverticulitis, performed in Rome on July 4, some wanted him dead and were already preparing the conclave to choose his successor. Francis told this to 53 Jesuits he met on September 12 on his apostolic trip to Slovakia.

One of the Jesuits asked the Pope about his health. Francisco replied: “I’m still alive. Although some wanted me dead. I know that there were even meetings between bishops who thought the pope was more serious than was said. They were preparing the conclave”.

In the conversation, published in full by the magazine La Civiltà Cattolica, directed by Jesuits, on Tuesday, September 21, the pope asked for “patience” from those already preparing for a new conclave: “Patience! Thank God I’m fine. The operation was a decision I did not want to make: it was a nurse who convinced me”.

During the conversation, Francisco spoke of a “temptation to go back”, which he said “we are suffering today in the Church”, a temptation he referred to as “the ideology of going back.”

An ideology “that colonizes minds. It is a form of ideological colonization. In reality, it is not a universal problem, but specific to the Churches of some countries. Life scares us,” said the pope.

“Freedom scares us. In a world so conditioned by addictions and virtuality, it frightens us to be free,” said Pope Francis. He stated that “today he turns to the past to seek security”.

“We are afraid to celebrate before the people of God who look us in the eye and tell us the truth. We are afraid to move forward with pastoral experiences. I am thinking of the work done at the Synod on the Family to make it understood that couples in second union are no longer condemned to hell. We are afraid to accompany people with sexual diversity,” the pope said.

“We are afraid of the crossroads that Paul VI was talking about. This is the evil of this moment. Searching the path in rigidity and clericalism, which are two perversions”, he said. “Going back is not the right way. The way is to go forward, with discernment and obedience”, said Francisco.

“Ideology”, said Francisco, “always has a diabolical charm, because it does not incarnate. Right now we live in a civilization of ideologies, that’s for sure. We have to unmask them in the bud”.

One of them is “the ideology of gender”, which Francisco defined as “dangerous” because “it is abstract in relation to a person’s concrete life, as if a person could abstractly decide at his own discretion whether and when to be a man or a woman”.

“Abstract, for me, is always a problem. However, this has nothing to do with the homosexual issue. If there is a homosexual couple, we can do pastoral work with them, go to meet Christ”, said the pope. “When I talk about ideology, I’m talking about the idea, the abstraction that allows everything to be possible, not the concrete lives of people and their real situation”, he explained.

Francis also spoke about the restrictions imposed on the so-called Tridentine Mass, according to the Missal prior to Vatican II: “Now, I hope that, with the decision to end the automatism of the ancient rite, we can return to the true intentions of Benedict XVI and John Paul II”.

He explained that “my decision is the result of a consultation with all the bishops of the world carried out last year. From now on, whoever wants to celebrate with the vetus ordo he must ask permission from Rome, as with biritualism. But there are young people who, a month after their ordination, go to the bishop to ask. This is a phenomenon that shows that we are going backwards”.

At another point in the conversation, the pope asked the Jesuits for “four proximity: with God, among you, with the bishops and the pope, and with the people of God, who are the most important”.

Closeness to God through prayer. “True prayer from the heart, not the formal prayer that doesn’t touch the heart. The prayer that struggles with God and knows this desert where nothing can be felt”.

Closeness “among you”, because “the love between brothers, the austere love of the Jesuits is very fine, charitable, but also austere: the love of men. It pains me when any of you or other priests ‘skin’ each other. This blocks us, prevents us from moving forward”.

The third proximity is “closeness to the bishop”: “May there be no Jesuits who speak ill of the bishop! If a Jesuit thinks differently from the bishop and has courage, then let him go to the bishop and tell him what he thinks. And when I say bishop, I also say the pope”.

Finally, “closeness to the people of God”: “The proximity to the people of God is very important because it ‘focuses’ us. Never forget our origins, where we came from: our people.” “Our roots are in the Church, who are the people of God,” the Pope said.

The Holy Father also reflected on the nature of work, “I work to earn bread… manual or intellectual work is work, it is health. And if God’s people don’t work, don’t eat”.

In response to another Jesuit about how he handles suspicions, the pope stated that he is aware of the criticisms against him: “For example, there is a large Catholic television network that continually speaks ill of the pope without any problem. Perhaps I personally deserve these attacks and insults because I am a sinner, but the Church does not deserve that: it is the work of the devil. I even told some of them that.”

He stated that “there are also clerics who make unpleasant comments about me”. He acknowledged that “sometimes I lose patience, especially when they issue judgments without entering into a real dialogue. Then I can’t do anything”.

“For my part, I go ahead without entering your world of ideas and fantasies. I don’t want to go in and that’s why I prefer to preach, to preach… Some accused me of not talking about holiness. They say that I always talk about the social question and that I am a communist. And yet I have written a complete apostolic exhortation on holiness, the Gaudate et exsultate”, recalled the pope.

Francisco also touched on the theme of immigrants and on the need to go beyond welcoming: “it is necessary to welcome, protect, promote and integrate. A true host requires completing each of these steps. Each country must know to what extent it can do this. Leaving immigrants without integration is like leaving them in misery, it is equivalent to not taking them in”.

Also check: