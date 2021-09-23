Soybeans: Prices remain high in the ports of BR and motivated, in this 3rd, by the…

The spike in soybean prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange this Tuesday (21), after the intense lows of the previous day, once again gave breath to the indications for the oilseed in Brazilian ports. According to information from Brandalizze Consulting, soybean from the old crop continues to register references between R$ 173.00 and R$ 174.00 per bag – interval where business continues to occur – and even testing something in the region of R$ 180.00 , with delivery now and payment next year – where business is already scarce.

Likewise, support is also maintained for new crop soybeans, for which references continue to vary between R$ 160.00 and R$ 162.00 per bag, as reported by Vlamir Brandalizze, and which also attracts some business between Brazilian producers.

The highs observed on the CBOT on Tuesday – with commodity futures ending the day with gains of more than 10 points in the main maturities – helped to mitigate the pressure of the dollar, which closed the day with a low of 0.84% ​​to R$ 5 .29. The American currency returned part of the gain recorded in the previous session, when it reflected the strong risk aversion present in the financial market, which has already eased in today’s trading.

In addition to Chicago, the premiums offered for Brazilian soybeans are also an important pillar at this time for the formation of quotations in the national market. For the rest of the old crop, values ​​remain above $2.00 per bushel above the US futures market. And for February 2022, already as a reference for the new crop, it’s 45 cents on the dollar.

In the interior of Brazil, part of the commercialization squares showed some retreat, following the foreign exchange market. However, the indicatives remain high and, in some parts of the country, aligned with exports or paying even better depending on payment and delivery conditions, in addition to location and regional supply and demand.

The values ​​in the available market still vary between R$ 157.00 and R$ 171.00 per bag.

CHICAGO BAG

On the Chicago Board of Trade, soybean futures ended the day with highs of 11 to 11.50 points. November ended the trading session at $12.74 and May at $12.93.

The market returns to its fundamentals and recovers part of the last lows registered in the previous session, motivated by the intense risk aversion observed in the previous session.

the market is still following the new numbers that the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brought at the end of the day yesterday, with the first data on the North American harvest.

Until last Sunday (19), 6% of the area had already been harvested, against 5% in the same period last year and in line with the average of the last five years of 6%. The average market expectation was 5%.

In addition, the report even pointed to a slight improvement in American fields. The index of soybean crops in good or excellent condition was reported by the USDA at 58%, against 57% in the previous week. A year ago, this number was 63%.

Planting in Brazil and weather conditions here, the behavior of demand – and China is still on holiday – and the evolution of oil product prices are also on the traders’ radar – with bran and oil rising this Tuesday afternoon . In some parts of the country, fieldwork was halted due to the lack of rain.

In financial terms, attention also remains on the issues and developments of the developer China Evergrande, but with less pessimism and tension than in the previous session. Agricultural commodities continue to rise, with the exception of corn and wheat, as well as rising oil futures.