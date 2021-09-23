SpaceX: Civilians show moment of first seeing Earth – News

Astronauts who were aboard SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission, which was in orbit for three days, posted on social media a video of the exact moment when passengers were able to see Earth from space for the first time.

51-year-old science teacher Sian Proctor recorded some images from inside the Crew Dragon. It is possible to see the other three crew looking at Earth with emotion and intent through a glass dome.

In addition to Sian, Jared Isaacman, billionaire who chartered the flight from Elon Musk’s company, also made a video of the moment when the crew were able to see our planet for the first time while in orbit.

In addition to the surprising view, another curious fact was the soundtrack chosen for this very special moment: the music Also Sprach Zarathustra, composed by Richard Strauss. The song became famous after being inserted in the classic movie 2001 — A Space Odyssey, released in the year 1968.

When asked in a comment on her Twitter post about whose idea it was to put the film’s soundtrack to play at the moment of the opening of the glass dome, Sia Proctor said she downloaded the song onto the iPad prior to release.

The four civilians aboard the Inspiration4 mission spent three days in space. The capsule landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, and there were no reports of problems taking off, landing or even during the days people were in orbit.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Odair Braz Jr.