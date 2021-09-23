STF contributes to stability and economic recovery despite ‘difficulties’, says Fux | Policy

Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said this Wednesday (22), in a balance of one year of his administration, that, despite “difficulties”, the Court has contributed to institutional stability and the country’s economic recovery.

According to him, it has been “challenging” to preside over the court amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the current political environment.

“In addition to the health crisis we are experiencing, the current situation has brought political, institutional and socioeconomic consequences, which have tested the vigor of our political institutions. Despite these difficulties, this Supreme Court has not remained inert. On the contrary, it has shown itself to be proud, stable, resilient and cohesive, ensuring the democratic regime, settling conflicts in favor of greater legal certainty and, vigilantly, ensuring the observance of fundamental rights,” said Fux.

“Thus, the Supreme Court has contributed strongly to the institutional stability of Brazil, and its economic recovery,” he added.

Fux also stated that the Supreme is the example that “democracy derives from institutionalized dissent and not from visceral discord or generalized chaos.”

And that, despite the “suffering experienced” by Brazilians during the pandemic and the “countless” political-institutional challenges, there is no room in the Court for “frightening”.

“As President of this Supreme Court, I must state that, despite all the suffering experienced by the Brazilian people during this period of pandemic, despite the numerous political-institutional challenges faced, there has never been – and will not be – any space for discouragement or fear on the part of this Court, as we remain conscious and firm in our purpose of safeguarding the democratic regime and the soundness of the constitutional text, whatever the political price we have to pay,” he said.