Sthefane Matos tells the drama experienced after rhinoplasty

Sthefane Matos, influencer and one of the pieces of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), told, in a conversation with colleagues in confinement, the problems she faced after undergoing a rhinoplasty in the beginning of 2020, a drama that she shared with followers.
Just when I just got pregnant, four months later, I had liposuction and silicone. This same doctor, who was a plastic surgeon and not a rhino, was not his specialty, I had my nose done with him. […] I didn’t research, I didn’t do anything. Wow, it got really bad. [Eu chorava] too much. When I take the before and after photo, it’s surreal. […] I always worked with my image, with my face. It was a crooked hole. […] Now it’s wonderful. […] Wow, the internet, you have no idea of what I went through, no. It was all day, they kept saying ‘crooked nose’, ‘deformed’, I couldn’t post a picture that was just that, my direct was just that. It was too heavy. Sthefane Matos
“I had to wait nine months to wait for a redo, and nobody wanted to do it because minor surgery is too much, because you’re going to fix the shit that someone else did,” added the influencer.
“Not to mention that it’s even more expensive,” commented Tati. “Too much, do you know how much it is? R$ 40 thousand”, said Sthefane, and shocked the people.
“From the beginning he had to use cartilage, he didn’t take it off. It seems like my nose got smaller. When I went to redo it, my nose was too short and the doctor needed to lengthen it, took cartilage from the rib. It hurts a lot, more than doing a nose. . Wow, it was perfect, the first time I saw it I fell in love,” followed Sthefane.
However, the woman had new problems in the reconstructive surgery. “The skin didn’t stay, it started to break, it couldn’t stand it. […] Even today I can’t breathe properly, I don’t feel things right. […] It opened again and I noticed, there was one day I did it and I returned to Salvador. When I fell asleep and woke up, my cartilage was all out,” she reported.
Shefane said she was warned by a doctor about the risks she was running due to the condition of her nose. “He said it very well to me: ‘Your nose is awesome, if you catch a bacterium you can die right away, it goes up to your head, it kills,” he said.
I didn’t feel like doing anything, getting up. I did things for my son, you know? It was very ugly, I put on a bandage so it wouldn’t show up, it took my whole face, everything was open. When I looked at myself in the mirror, I felt really bad. When I had the dressing, pieces came, I kept seeing the bone, the cartilage. Sthefane Matos
The woman said that she had to undergo yet another emergency surgery to get a nose graft. “I just kept thinking that I was going to die, of who was going to take care of my son. That was my worst fear. […] That’s when I had a graft, he took a piece of my ear, my mouth and did this here. I swore I would never have it here. […] Never again in my life do I have any surgery,” he said.
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
The Farm 2021: Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?
40.44%
27.96%
31.59%
Total of 3390 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.