Study indicates that Xbox Live suffers more network outages than PSN • Eurogamer.pt

We’ve all been through this: wanting to visit a website, stream a movie or even play an online game and find that your systems are down, and that you’ll have to wait until the issue is fixed.

Tooltester then made a compilation of the sites that registered the most breaks during the last year, in the United States of America and in the United Kingdom. Data was collected from the downdetector.com website, analyzing the number of outages per month over the last 12 months on each site (until June 25, 2021). The three most common problems were also analyzed, with the process being repeated in the US and UK to compare the two countries.

As expected, the lists have a number of sites from the world of social networking, entertainment, banking and, of course, gaming, with Xbox, PSN and Steam making their presence felt in both lists.

As for US data, Xbox Live was ranked 6th, with 63 service crashes throughout the year. In turn, PSN was in 9th place, with 49 interruptions. Far above both is Steam, in 2nd place, with 99 breaks. You can see the complete table below:

As for the British data, Xbox Live is once again above PSN (in 7th and 9th place respectively, 102 Xbox crashes against 90 on PlayStation); in turn, Steam was ranked 4th, with 177 service interruptions. You can see the table for the UK below: