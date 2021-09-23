survey shows that 12 players can leave Grêmio

In the midst of the fight against relegation in Brasileirão, which is no longer frightening as much as there are some rounds due to recent victories over Ceará and Flamengo, Grêmio knows that it will have to make a series of decisions regarding the casting of the squad aiming at 2022. A reformulation with the arrival of new hires, as well as the rise of young people, is already underway – and it is likely that many departures will mark the end of the year.

A survey produced by reporter Bruno Soares, from Rádio Gre-Nal, shows that up to 12 players can leave the club next season. One of them is already right. It is the case of the defender ruan, owner and highlight of the team under Felipão’s command, who is already sold to Sassuolo-ITA. At the moment, contractually speaking, he is on loan at Grêmio and is performing in Italy in January to meet Matheus Henrique.

Among those who only have a contract until December, the attacking midfielder Leo Pereira awakens Grêmio’s buying interest and tends to stay. According to journalist Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba, the tricolor will pay 500,000 reais to Ituano and acquire 50% of the striker’s rights, making a new four-year contract.

Aside from Léo’s situation, the following five players have a contract only until the end of December: Rafinha, Cortez, Diego Souza, Victor Ferraz and Luiz Fernando.

Grêmio management may also be open to negotiating another five names that are not playing at the moment. In the list of “no spaces”, the ones that appear are: Jean Pyerre, Churín, Everton, Paulo Miranda and Diogo Barbosa. All of them, however, have a longer contract and do not end their relationship in December.

🇪🇪#Guild: Up to 12 players can leave the club at the end of the season: – Ruan (already sold); – Rafinha, Diego Souza, Léo Pereira, Ferraz, Cortez and Luiz Fernando (end of contract); – Jean Pyerre, Churin, Everton, Paulo Miranda and Diogo Barbosa (they have no space);

Ferraz and Luiz Fernando: don't stay; Cortez: exit trend; Léo Pereira: R$ 400 thousand to buy. Under evaluation; Rafinha and D. Souza: still undefined; J. Pyerre, Churin, Everton, P. Miranda and D. Barbosa: club will need to negotiate terminations and/or have interested clubs;