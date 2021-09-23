SUS will be able to fully care for patients with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue — Senado Notícias

People affected by fibromyalgia syndrome or chronic fatigue may receive comprehensive care by the Unified Health System (SUS). This is what the Bill (PL) 3.525/2019, approved this Tuesday (21) by the Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE), provides.

By the proposal, authored by Federal Deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF), the person affected by fibromyalgia syndrome or chronic fatigue will receive comprehensive care by the SUS, which will include, at least: multidisciplinary care by a team composed of professionals in the fields of medicine, psychology, nutrition and physiotherapy; access to complementary exams; pharmaceutical care; and access to recognized therapeutic modalities, including physical therapy and physical activity.

The project also establishes that the list of exams, medications and therapeutic modalities will be defined in a regulation.

The rapporteur, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), presented a report in favor of the proposal. According to him, the text “has as its main objective to ensure access to dignified and effective treatment for people affected by fibromyalgia or chronic fatigue”.

— It is estimated that approximately 2.5% of the world population suffers from the fibromyalgia syndrome, with a more relevant incidence in women between 30 and 50 years of age. And data from the Brazilian Society of Clinical Medicine indicate that 1.5% of the world population lives with chronic fatigue – emphasized the rapporteur.

Financial impact

Angelo Coronel also highlighted that the project meets the conditions of economic impact and will not result in financial impacts, since the burden of mandatory care for people affected by these conditions will be shared among the entities.

“In fact, the cost of treatment can be covered with the budget forecast of the Ministry of Health, for example, with specialized care through the action of Health Care for the Population for Procedures in Medium and High Complexity. According to the budget bill for the fiscal year 2020, nearly R$ 50 billion are foreseen for this action, which can be allocated to various treatments, including those related to fibromyalgia syndrome and chronic fatigue”, explained the rapporteur .

PL 3.525/2019 will now be submitted for analysis by the Social Affairs Committee (CAS).