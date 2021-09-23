Suzuki GSX-S 1000GT, meet the brand’s new sport-touring

Suzuki presented the GSX-S 1000GT, a motorcycle with a road focus that is based on the GSX-S 1000F, but with many new features to offer good performance, safety and comfort.

Suzuki’s new model has many improvements over the GSX-S 1000F, which served as the basis. This new Suzuki has the most powerful engine, the sharpest electronics and the comfort level is on another level, according to Suzuki engineers.

The design of this Suzuki is bold and full of angles

The front is invoked and the lighting is full LED

The small tip leaves almost the entire wheel on display

The back is slender

This Suzuki has an aggressive design

Just by looking at the images, it is clear that Suzuki thought a lot and decided to follow lines marked by sharp angles and sharp edges, the care with aerodynamics was also great, as can be seen in the front of the motorcycle and in the side fairing deflectors that look like the wings of MotoGP motorcycles.

The Suzuki GSX-S 10000GT promises comfort for long journeys, says the Hamamatsu brand.

power train

The engine has the traditional in-line four-cylinder configuration and 999 cmᵌ, 16 valves and liquid cooling, but compared to the 1000F, it has received several improvements in its components.

Engine news

The camshaft was revised by Suzuki to give more character to the engine. Other changes introduced were in the air box and throttle body (now each measuring 40 mm in diameter) to improve air flow and enrich the engine feed mix.

The handlebars have rubber pads, are closer to the rider and wider than the 1000F.

The exhaust was also redesigned and is a 4 in 2 in 1 type and the side tail is short, which allowed to leave much of the rear wheel and swingarm exposed. Suzuki also installed an assisted and sliding clutch in the gearshift assembly to increase safety and comfort while riding.

The new engine has 152 hp at 11,000 rpm of power (150 hp at 10,000 rpm in the F), while the torque, despite being a little lower, is 10.8 kgf.m to 9,250 rpm against 11 kgf.m.m. to 9,500 rpm, of the 1000F . Although Suzuki didn’t show the power and torque graph, these changes should make the engine deliver more torque at low revs.

electronics

The electronic accelerator allowed the addition of three driving modes to the engine (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector), they are: Active (A) Basic (B) and Comfort (C), in addition to the five-level traction control. The bike also has autopilot and two-way quickshifter.

Another electronic aid is the Low RPM Assist, which helps to raise the engine speed at the outputs, to prevent the engine from shutting down in this situation.

The lighting is full LED and the panel is in 6.5 inches TFT with Bluetooth connection and connectivity to cell phones.

Lighting is full LED. Among the headlights is the DRL (Daytime Running Light), the daytime position light.

Chassis and ergonomics

The chassis is still of the double aluminum beam type, but the sub-chassis was repositioned and resized to offer better positioning for the driver and pillion, in addition to being able to receive more weight with the luggage.

Compared to the GSX-S 1000F, the GT has a more relaxed riding position, the handlebars have rubber pads to reduce vibrations, it’s 14mm closer to the driver and 23mm wider too. The bench has also been re-engineered and is larger and is 810mm off the ground.

The beautiful TFT panel has Bluetooth connection and connection to mobile devices.

Suspensions and Brakes

The front suspension was entrusted to two Kayaba canes, 43 mm in diameter, fully adjustable and with 120 mm of travel. At the rear, the single shock absorber adjusts for spring preload and hydraulic return.

As it should be, the brake system is powerful, on the front wheel, the two 310 mm discs are bitten by two Brembo calipers, radial and four-piston monobloc. The system is supported by ABS Bosch.

This is the dark blue color version, there is also a black and light blue color from the previous photos.

The tires are Dunlop Roadsport 2 with measures 12/70-17 at the front and 190/50-17 at the rear. The weight of the GSX-S 1000GT is 226 kilos in running order.

Price and colors

The GSX-S 1000GT will be available from November in Europe in three different colors: light blue (Miami), dark blue (Metallic Reflective Blue) and black (Dubai). The suggested price in the old continent is 16,140 euros, about R$ 101,000.