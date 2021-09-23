Tati suggested smoking marijuana to help her sleep

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

22/09/2021 19:12Updated on 09/22/2021 8:37 PM

Liziane Gutierrez and Tati Quebra Barraco talked on the sofa of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) this afternoon. The model questioned the singer about her sleeping habits, that’s when Tati revealed that she usually smokes “something else” that helps her sleep at night.

“You drink a lot of coffee in the afternoon. How can you sleep?” asked Liziane.

Tati said that she also drinks a lot of coffee at home and Liziane questioned if the girl could really drink coffee and sleep well.

“It’s because I smoke too,” explained Tati.

“Is it, like, addictive?” Liziane asked, referring to the tobacco cigarette.

“No, I smoke something else, understand? Then, don’t stop me,” replied the funkeira.

Liziane laughed and said that the act of smoking would make up for the amount of coffee, and the singer agreed.

A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

1 / 10

Aoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

read more Play / Instagram

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

two / 10

wonderful in the debut

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

read more Play / Instagram

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

3 / 10

Beyoncé’s brand look

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

read more Play / Instagram

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer's first tasting - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer's first tasting - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu with black blouse and red bandanna - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu with jeans and a red hat - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?

41.37%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

27.50%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

31.13%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 3582 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.