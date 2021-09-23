Tati suggested smoking marijuana to help her sleep

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

Liziane Gutierrez and Tati Quebra Barraco talked on the sofa of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) this afternoon. The model questioned the singer about her sleeping habits, that’s when Tati revealed that she usually smokes “something else” that helps her sleep at night.

“You drink a lot of coffee in the afternoon. How can you sleep?” asked Liziane.

Tati said that she also drinks a lot of coffee at home and Liziane questioned if the girl could really drink coffee and sleep well.

“It’s because I smoke too,” explained Tati.

“Is it, like, addictive?” Liziane asked, referring to the tobacco cigarette.

“No, I smoke something else, understand? Then, don’t stop me,” replied the funkeira.

Liziane laughed and said that the act of smoking would make up for the amount of coffee, and the singer agreed.

