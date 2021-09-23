Teenager vaccination against covid: why Bolsonaro government has returned to recommend immunization of minors

Leandro Prazeres – @prazeresleandro

From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images

Days after suspending the vaccination against covid-19 of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years without comorbidities, the Ministry of Health announced this Wednesday night (22/09) that it has recommended the immunization of this group again.

The decision was communicated by the executive secretary of the folder, Rodrigo Moreira Cruz, according to who the retreat took place after authorities ruled out the causal relationship between the vaccination and the death of a teenager.

On Thursday (16/9), the Ministry of Health had released an ordinance recommending the suspension of vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities. According to the regulations, adolescents should only be vaccinated if they have any risk factors for covid-19, such as heart disease, diabetes or immunosuppression.

At the time, the government argued that the suspension occurred after the death of a teenager who had been immunized. There were suspicions that her death was related to the vaccine, which would require an investigation into the case. This relationship was the one that ended up discarded after analysis.

In addition, the government said it had detected records of adolescents who had been vaccinated with immunizations not authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). So far, the only vaccine authorized to immunize adolescents is Comirnaty, manufactured by Pfizer/Biontech.

On Wednesday, Rodrigo Cruz said that the decision to return to recommend the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities comes after studies have ruled out the link between the death of the young woman and the covid-19 vaccine.

“The three documents […] showed that there is no causal relationship between the vaccine and the death of the adolescent. In this scenario, it was decided to suspend the precautionary measure that recommended the non-application of these doses,” said the secretary.

“Today, a technical note prepared by the ministry was published that evaluates this entire scenario and verifies that the benefits of vaccination are greater than the possible risks of adverse effects of its application,” he said.

Cruz also stated that the ministry sought states and municipalities to find out the reasons why the records of the folder indicated that adolescents would have been immunized with doses of vaccines not approved by Anvisa for this audience. He stated, however, that the total number of suspicious records represents only 0.7% of the total number of vaccinated adolescents.

The secretary stated that the ministry’s new position is part of a technical note from the ministry.

The government’s retreat in relation to the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities comes after a series of criticisms from state governments and medical societies that spoke out against last week’s recommendation.

At the time, Anvisa even released a note stating that there was so far “no evidence that supports or requires changes in the conditions approved for the vaccine”.

Risk of cardiac inflammation from covid is 7 times higher than from vaccine, study says

As stated above, the only immunizing agent approved for individuals aged 12 to 17 years in Brazil is Comirnaty, from Pfizer and BioNTech.

The approval, granted on June 12, was based on a study that included 1,972 adolescents, in which an efficacy rate of 100% was detected.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The only vaccine against covid-19 released in Brazil for individuals aged 12 to 17 years is Comirnaty, by Pfizer and BioNTech

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, the most common symptoms that appear in teens after the vaccine are pain and redness in the arm, tiredness, headache, chills, fever and nausea.

But the fact that has worried many parents, especially after the Ministry of Health ordinance, is the risk of myocarditis or pericarditis, which are types of inflammation that affect the heart.

In the study used as the basis for the approval of Anvisa, cases of myocarditis were observed after vaccination.

According to the calculations (the same used by the Ministry of Health), 16 individuals were affected for every 1 million vaccinated.

At work, most cardiac inflammation was mild, and those affected recovered after a short time of treatment and rest. Also, no infarction resulting from this complication was observed.

Authorities are still studying whether this heart problem is actually caused by the immunizers or whether one thing has nothing to do with the other.

In addition, the coronavirus infection itself also increases the likelihood of having myocarditis.

According to a study done by Case Western Reserve University, in the United States, the risk of young people suffering from cardiac inflammation with covid-19 is six times greater than with the vaccine.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In the United States, teenagers began to be vaccinated against covid-19 from April and May

Although teenagers are not among the most affected by the severe form of the coronavirus, experts interviewed by BBC News Brasil understand that bringing this protection to them is a natural step in which the benefits far outweigh the risks, although it is more urgent and priority to guarantee the second dose to adults and give a third to vulnerable groups.

In France, 66% of young people aged 12 to 17 years have been vaccinated with one dose, and 52% are fully vaccinated. In October, the health pass, which proves vaccination, will be extended to children under 18 years of age. In Norway, vaccination has recently been extended to children aged 12 to 15, but only the first dose will be offered. The decision on the second dose will be made later.