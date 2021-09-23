Teenager vaccination against covid: why Bolsonaro government has returned to recommend immunization of minors

by

  • Leandro Prazeres – @prazeresleandro
  • From BBC News Brasil in Brasilia

Adolescent gets vaccinated in the arm

Credit, Getty Images

Days after suspending the vaccination against covid-19 of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years without comorbidities, the Ministry of Health announced this Wednesday night (22/09) that it has recommended the immunization of this group again.

The decision was communicated by the executive secretary of the folder, Rodrigo Moreira Cruz, according to who the retreat took place after authorities ruled out the causal relationship between the vaccination and the death of a teenager.

On Thursday (16/9), the Ministry of Health had released an ordinance recommending the suspension of vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities. According to the regulations, adolescents should only be vaccinated if they have any risk factors for covid-19, such as heart disease, diabetes or immunosuppression.

At the time, the government argued that the suspension occurred after the death of a teenager who had been immunized. There were suspicions that her death was related to the vaccine, which would require an investigation into the case. This relationship was the one that ended up discarded after analysis.