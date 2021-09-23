Thaeme gives birth to her second daughter, Ivy: ‘Our newest love’

Ivy, the singer’s second daughter, was born in the early hours of this Thursday (23) Thame, of the duo with Thiago. The news was posted on her Instagram, where she also posted photos in which she appears alongside the newborn.

In her stories, she published a photo of a pink beanie with a drawing of a little singing girl, and beside it written Ivy. In the caption, she wrote: “Thank you all for your prayers! Ivy arrived, healthy and surrounded by love.”

A little later, already on the social network feed, Thaeme posted three photos of her daughter. One of her alone, and two others with her parents.

“Spring has arrived and with it our newest love (and what LOVE! ♥️)… I can only thank you for all the affection with our family! #IvyChegou”, wrote the singer in the caption.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

On his Instagram account, Thaeme’s husband, Fábio Elias, also posted images of his daughter and commented on Ivy’s birth.

“Today we received another blessing from God with the arrival of our beautiful @ivymarioto, through this beautiful woman and mother @thaeme. It is divine and magical this blessing that women received from generating a life within them for 9 months and having their bodies totally changed in that time”, wrote Fábio. The couple is already the father of Liz, 2 years old.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

