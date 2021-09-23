“The 10 is waiting for you”

Demonstrating being connected to one of the subjects that moved the colorado news this Wednesday, attacking midfielder Taison indicated that he is anxiously awaiting the return of his friend Andrés D’Alessandro in 2022. On the Instagram channel Vozes do Gigante, the current captain in colorado has already warned that shirt 10 is already awaiting the Argentine’s return.

Initially, the information that D’Ale can return was given by journalist Adroaldo Guerra Filho, Guerrinha, from Rádio Gaúcha. According to him, the arrangement would be to make some official matches for Gauchão before officially ending his career.

“The 10 is already waiting God willing”, posted Taison – check below.

D’Alessandro, currently 40 years old, has only been a substitute for Nacional, from Uruguay, with whom he has a contract only until December. He has not yet publicly defined whether he will continue playing in 2022 or whether his retirement has come.

“If there is no deviation from the route, which is quite common in the world of football, D’Alessandro will wear Inter’s shirt again at Gauchão in 2022. He will make his official farewell to the pitch. The subject was discussed, some time ago, between the president Alessandro Barcellos and the player himself. D’Alessandro says goodbye to Nacional at the end of the season and has an agreement to make his last appearances on the field with the shirt of the club from Rio Grande do Sul, where he is an idol and won his greatest titles”, wrote Guerrinha on the GZH website this Wednesday.

D’Ale ended his cycle as an Inter player in December 2020 when he entered the final stretch of a 2-0 victory over Palmeiras, in Beira-Rio.