The advance of lava from the volcano in the Canary Islands in satellite images | World

About 6,000 people were forced to leave the Canary Islands region in a hurry to escape the path of lava that has been gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano since Sunday.

The most critical area, where the magma passes, is in the southwestern part of the island.

Images captured by satellite, and released by the State Agency of Meteorology of Spain (Aemet), show the path taken by the lava since the last 19th.

The image below shows, in red, the magnitude of the flow on the island at the beginning of the eruption on Sunday. In yellow, it shows how three days later the lava had already spread over a larger territory on Tuesday (21).

1 of 4 Satellite image shows, in red, how lava was spread on the 19th, and in yellow, how it spread on Tuesday — Photo: AEMET Satellite image shows, in red, how the lava was spread on the 19th, and in yellow, how it spread on Tuesday — Photo: AEMET

The lava will likely reach the ocean, although it is not known exactly when it will. It all depends on the speed of the flow, which slows down as it cools and crosses flatter terrain.

To protect the population, the authorities intensified the civil protection system and the interdiction perimeter on the coast was expanded to prevent people from approaching the site.

The meeting of magma with the ocean is closely monitored because of a dangerous chemical reaction generated by the fluid’s contact with salt water. This contact “may generate explosions and emission of harmful gases”, according to the authorities of the Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca).

A satellite image, released by the National Geographic Institute (IGN-CNIG), shows how the fluid (red spot) is approaching the sea.

2 of 4 Satellite image shows lava path (in red) — Photo: IGN Satellite image shows lava path (in red) — Photo: IGN

Other images, also released by the National Geographic Institute, show the evolution of lava volume across the island.

In the first one, the image shows the lava situation on September 19th. The second, the path two days later, on September 21st.

3 of 4 Lava between the 19th and 20th of September — Photo: IGN Wash between the 19th and 20th of September — Photo: IGN

4 of 4 Lava between September 20 and 21 — Photo: IGN Wash between September 20 and 21 — Photo: IGN

According to authorities, the most affected area of ​​the island, through which the magma passes, is in the southwestern zone.

Celia Dianas, who works in the tourist property rental industry, tells BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service, that a dozen friends and employees tell her they “want to cry” because of trauma or because they lost property.

“The losses exceed 400 million euros (almost R$ 2.5 billion)”, said on Tuesday (21) the head of the Canary Islands government, Ángel Víctor Torres Pérez. According to him, the European Union will allocate a recovery fund for the affected region.

Although the situation is now under control, everything can change as the days go by.

“We are just starting, these are the initial phases of the eruption, there is still a long way to go,” says José Mangas, professor of geology at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

“In a Strombolian eruption like the one we have now in La Palma, two days is nothing, because in the historic eruptions we’ve had here, from the 15th century until now, they lasted one, two or three months.”

Strombolian eruptions – named after the Stromboli volcano in Italy – are relatively mild and occur at intervals that can last from seconds to several hours.