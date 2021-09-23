The capitulation will only encourage the Maduro regime

Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro arrives at the conference of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18| Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Maduro’s illegitimate regime and the opposition coalition began negotiations in Mexico to try to alleviate human suffering and bring democracy back to Venezuela. However, after the first round of negotiations, Maduro is succeeding in his quest for legitimacy and money.

US President John F. Kennedy once said, “We can’t negotiate with people who say ‘what’s mine is mine and what’s yours is negotiable.’

With that in mind, Maduro is using individuals from the political parties he co-opted in the upcoming regional and local elections in November to try to legitimize his regime and its corrupt National Election Council (CNE).

For years, the international community did not recognize previous fraudulent elections in Venezuela, in part because the CNE could not hold free and fair elections. It lacks credibility, and regime officials faced sanctions for undermining the electoral process.

In December 2020, the United States, the European Union and nearly 60 countries rejected Maduro’s legislative elections. Then Maduro appointed new members of the CNE to continue to undermine democratic principles. Surprisingly, the European Union and Spain supported this farce, while the US took a neutral approach.

However, US senators Bob Menendez and Dick Durbin rightly opposed Maduro’s move because the new CNE would “prevent free and fair elections by installing a majority of regime supporters in an electoral commission that lacks the necessary credibility. from the start”.

It is disconcerting that the opposition is demanding electoral conditions but has agreed to participate in the November local elections without any preconditions before negotiations start in Mexico.

The opposition then announced progress on Covid-19 vaccines in a statement that, surprisingly, did not mention the elections. The people of Venezuela urgently need access to vaccines, but the agreement is silent on implementation. Venezuelans need the unrestricted flow of all humanitarian assistance, including vaccines, but only through neutral channels.

The opposition also expressed its willingness to discuss with Maduro access to funds in multilateral organizations. This is simply dangerous and irresponsible. The aim of international sanctions against Maduro and his cronies is to deny the regime funds, not provide them with access.

Maduro’s dictatorship uses money to undermine and corrupt Venezuelan institutions, and some opposition members are potentially no exception. Maduro divided the opposition by threatening, arresting, bribing and harassing, with the aim of eliminating Juan Guaidó or any other future opposition leader.

Some opposition individuals may be guilty of misconduct, but they are not alone. The international community, which has generally kept a hard line with Venezuela, has neglected its responsibilities by failing to pressure Maduro in recent months, which has weakened opposition at the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Venezuelans continue to suffer. Although the migration crisis began around 2013-2014, it was not until 2018, when Ambassador Mark Green became administrator of the US Agency for International Development, that assistance reached Venezuelans and their host communities. By the end of the previous administration, the US had provided more than $1.2 billion in humanitarian and development assistance. This assistance must continue. The US must also convene a donors’ conference for the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis to help those inside Venezuela and its allies, such as Colombia, who are bearing the brunt of those fleeing Maduro’s tyranny.

With the help of Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia, Cuba and Nicaragua, Maduro is holding hundreds of political prisoners and running a criminal and drug-trafficking enterprise. To win freedom in Venezuela, the international community must increase pressure against these regimes to pay the price for supporting Maduro.

Opposition party participation in the November elections will have serious consequences, and I predict that by January 2022, the United States will no longer recognize Juan Guaidó or any other opposition leader as interim president.

The international community must not stand by and be deluded by these irresponsible negotiations, which will send a negative signal to other authoritarian leaders, such as those in Nicaragua and Cuba.

Regardless of the November election results, Maduro is still illegitimate and should not be recognized by the US or its allies. An election by itself does not constitute a democracy. For Venezuelans to prosper, it is necessary to achieve a democracy that serves its citizens while respecting human rights, the rule of law, transparency and respect for institutions.

The US must not lift any sanctions, must oppose Maduro’s diesel swap plans and must insist that all political prisoners be released. Venezuelans want an agreement for presidential elections, electoral reforms and a neutral and impartial CNE to actually hold free, fair and transparent verifiable elections with international observers.

While the dialogues may be well-intentioned, they should not indirectly encourage the oppressor, as evidenced by the regime’s recent absurd demand to add Alex Saab, who faces American money laundering charges, to the talks in Mexico. The opposition runs the risk of losing the support of the Venezuelan people if it continues to capitulate to Maduro. If this level of recklessness continues, we must stop pretending the opposition is united and abandon this false unity agreement with those individuals within the opposition political parties who have been compromised for the good of all Venezuelans.

The end of the dictatorship cannot wait until 2024. Venezuelans want the opposition to change the situation in the next rounds of negotiations and find a way to resolve the root cause of the problem: Maduro’s tyranny.

*Eddy Acevedo is Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to Ambassador Mark Green, President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. Previously, he was National Security Advisor at the US Agency for International Development and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to former Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Republican of Florida) on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect an official position of the Wilson Center.

© 2021 National Review. Published with permission. Original in english.