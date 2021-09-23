The decision of the president of China that could affect the entire planet

1 hour ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, China’s President Xi Jinping told a UN assembly that he will stop financing coal-fired power plant construction outside the country.

It’s a decision that could impact the entire planet.

China’s President Xi Jinping announced this week at the United Nations General Assembly that his country will no longer participate in the construction of coal-fired power plants abroad.

“China will increase support to other countries in developing green and (low-emission) carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired energy projects abroad,” the president said in a pre-recorded video.

The move could hamper the future development of coal in the world: More than 70 percent of the world’s coal-fired power plants currently built depend on Chinese funds, according to data from the Beijing-based International Green Finance Institute released by Bloomberg.

In 2020, the Chinese president had already announced that he planned to make China a carbon neutral country by 2060 and, in his speech at the UN on Wednesday (22/09), he promised to accelerate efforts in that direction.

“This requires very hard work and we will make every effort to achieve these goals,” he emphasized.

China’s commitment comes a few weeks before the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), to be held in Glasgow in November and which will seek to expand the objectives of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Xi’s statements were celebrated by different environmental organizations, although they insisted on the need for measures in the Asian country, the main polluter in the world.

reactions

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Even after the president’s announcement, the future of China’s coal-fired power plants remains to be seen.

China’s announcement comes after other similar promises from South Korea and Japan and after pressure from the international community.

International environmental organization 350.org said, according to AFP, Xi’s announcement was “huge” and could signify a “radical change”.

This year there were already signs of that turning point: China, which used to finance coal-fired power plants in other countries through its New Silk Road initiative, did not fund any for the first six months of the year. This was the first time this happened, according to Bloomberg.

Helen Mountford, vice president for climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, called this “a historic tipping point to end fossil fuel, the dirtiest in the world,” according to AFP.

“China’s pledge shows that irrigation of international public funding for coal is being closed,” she said.

Manish Bapna, chairman of the environmental advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), said in a statement that this “is a big step forward in the long global march towards a healthier, safer world and prosperous”.

“By canceling plans to build dozens of coal-fired power plants, China is making a strong decision towards a cleaner future abroad. This opens the door to bolder climate ambitions for China and other major countries, at home and abroad. abroad,” he added.

Doubts

Despite the good reception of Xi’s message, it is not clear what will happen to projects already underway or already agreed.

Xi also did not refer to the Asian country’s coal-fired power plants, another major concern for the health of the planet. Coal has been the country’s main energy source for decades and its use is increasing.

In fact, in August, the Chinese government was building new plants at more than 60 locations across the country. Many regions even have more than one.

US special climate envoy John Kerry said during a recent visit to China that building more coal-fired power plants “represents a significant challenge to the world’s efforts to deal with the climate crisis.”

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Xi’s declarations were celebrated by different environmental organizations, but they demand measures in the Asian country, the main polluter in the world.

China argued that it has the right to do what Western countries have done in the past: free up CO2 to develop its economy and reduce poverty.

As a result of this consumption, the Asian giant’s carbon emissions are not only huge and growing, but surpass those of other countries.

Emissions per person in the Asian country are about half those of the United States, but its huge population of 1.4 billion and its explosive economic growth has put China ahead of any other country. China became the world’s biggest emitter of CO2 in 2006 and now accounts for more than a quarter of the planet’s global greenhouse gas production.

Experts agree that unless China makes major reductions in the release of pollutants into the environment, the world cannot win the fight against climate change.

Other ads

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, president of the United States, has pledged to double the country’s funding for the states most affected by climate change.

“This will make the United States a leader in public finance for the climate,” Biden said in his first speech as US president at the UN Assembly.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “excited” by “important” announcements from China and the US, but that much more is needed to combat climate change.