The decision of the president of China that could affect the entire planet

Xi Jinping during speech at UN assembly

China's President Xi Jinping told a UN assembly that he will stop financing coal-fired power plant construction outside the country.

It’s a decision that could impact the entire planet.

“China will increase support to other countries in developing green and (low-emission) carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired energy projects abroad,” the president said in a pre-recorded video.

The move could hamper the future development of coal in the world: More than 70 percent of the world’s coal-fired power plants currently built depend on Chinese funds, according to data from the Beijing-based International Green Finance Institute released by Bloomberg.