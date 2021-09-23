The Enemy – We Play: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy shut my mouth

the ad of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, new game of Guardians of the Galaxy, left me extremely frustrated. we were in E3 and, for some reason, I believed that information about Final Fantasy XVI. Instead, I had to accept that another Marvel game was on its way after the not very satisfying game from Avengers.

Recently, the The Enemy was invited by Square Enix to test the game. In this case, I was the one who played. And… Isn’t it really good?!

Square Enix/Disclosure

Amazingly, the idea of ​​just controlling Peter Quill it fit perfectly into the game’s proposal. Instead of wasting time switching between characters with generic attacks and just a few unique abilities, the player runs the entire time around the battlefield in control of Star-Lord, gliding over enemies and giving orders to his own teammates.

We know that Quill isn’t exactly the most powerful hero in the universe. Therefore, putting him in the position of leader, allowing the player greater mobility to observe and make decisions, is a great choice. Also, the system of locking the crosshairs on a character and merging physical strikes with third-person shooting fit like a glove. I can’t imagine why I would trade with the other characters. And fitting combos with the right allies always feels like an extremely gratifying success.

Square Enix/Disclosure

Considering that the amount of enemies in each scenario is quite large, many players will find that ignoring the other Guardians and trying to solve everything like Peter Quill is the worst possible decision. Confrontations are not as easy as you might think. Mastering freeze shots and regular shots, in addition to taking advantage of every opportunity for instant execution, is critical. By the way, always try to please Rocket Raccoon throughout history, because he seems the most important ally in battles. When the idea is to take down large groups of enemies that are close to each other, he can change the game.

By the way, you may be asking yourself: “what do you mean to please?”

Well, throughout the story, problems will come to Peter Quill and, as group leader, the player will need to choose how to resolve the issues presented. Sometimes it will be necessary to choose between the options given by one or another companion — and this will influence how willing the characters involved are when it comes to helping Quill. The system is not as relevant to the story as games focused on narrative, such as Life is Strange, but it brings a more than welcome nuance to the experience. This factor contributes to the feeling that we are in control of the Guardians of the Galaxy we know and love. What would the group be without an angry Rocket?!

Square Enix/Disclosure

Between one phase and another, players will be able to spend time in the Milano, ship of the Guardians of the Galaxy. There, you can listen to the brilliantly selected licensed songs and interact with the other Guardians that accompany Peter Quill: Gamora, Drax, the aforementioned Rocket Raccoon and groot. To my surprise, these dialogues can be surprisingly profound. Drax, for example, might lead a brief philosophical conversation with Quill, and Star-Lord might even uncover Gamora’s hidden secrets that lead to some genuinely interesting conversation. I can’t wait for how many conversations there will be in those intervals.

In the ship, players can also spend some skill points to improve the abilities of Quill and, I suppose, of the other Guardians (only in the final version, when we talk about other characters). Advantages include shots that become more powerful when the player holds the fire button after two taps, and many other options. In this sense, it’s a pretty traditional system, except that skill points are represented by two types of pieces.

Square Enix/Disclosure

I know I mentioned the songs on the ship, but the tracks selected for the game are also used in sensational moments when a sound rolls during the gameplay itself. In the case of the demo that The Enemy had access to, the last combat sequence included a general smackdown to the sound of an original composition entitled “No Guts, No Glory”, which follows the footsteps of the Hard Rock classics of the 1980s. A long time ago, a beginning of combat didn’t give me the creeps as much as this one. My entire body reacted to the scene, I could barely believe what was happening.

Music is, without a doubt, a fundamental element for players to get into the atmosphere of Guardians of the Galaxy. If, on the one hand, the characters and the story follow more the atmosphere and events of the comics, the soundtrack is totally inspired by the movies, with several hits from the 1980s pop/rock. “Never Gonna Give You Up”, “Turn Up the Radio” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” these are just some of the songs I’ve chosen to play, but there’s no shortage of options.

Square Enix/Disclosure

The only aspect of the gameplay of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy that bothered me, aside from the occasional glitches because it was a test build, was a presented puzzle that included connecting some tubes so that the power from a control panel would reach a door. This particular passage was overly simple; reminded me of challenges of the era PS2, in which there was still a chasm between good puzzles and others that were just irritating attempts to prolong the experience. I hope other similar challenges are at least a little better in the other phases.

If you like the Guardians of the Galaxy as you know them in the movies, in stories that mix good jokes with a sufficiently engaging galactic plot, it goes without saying that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is absolutely worthy of your attention. The combat mechanics as we lead the group are excellent, as is the feeling of knowing more and more about the characters.

Marvel fans, get ready: this game can redeem the failure of Marvel’s Avengers.