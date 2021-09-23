‘The famous ‘play beautiful’ is over’

An unusual move drew attention in the victory of the Lyon over Troyes 3-1. In stoppage time, Lucas Paquetá received a yellow card from referee Stéphanie Frappart for trying to reel the scoreboard. And the Brazilian saw Neymar on his side.

The shirt 10 of the Paris Saint-Germain, one of the protagonists in the victory over the Metz by 2 to 1, used social networks to protest against the punishment taken by the partner of Brazilian Team by the applied dribble.

“Very sad this episode, getting a yellow card because of a dribble… Reel is a resource, regardless of where it is or the minute it is. Last year it happened to me! This year with Lucas Paquetá. Honestly, I don’t understand the reason!!! The famous ‘beautiful game’ is ending… Enjoy while there’s time or fight to get back”, wrote Neymar.

Lucas Paquetá was one of the highlights of Lyon’s victory, by 3-1, over Troyes. The midfielder scored the third and final goal of the triumph.

Neymar also did well in PSG’s 2-1 victory over Metz. Shirt 10 participated in the play of the first goal and assisted Hakimi to score the second.