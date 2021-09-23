The fate of Afghan students under the Taliban regime | World

Last week, the Taliban ordered male teachers and students to return to secondary schools. Teachers and students were not mentioned. The result was violent criticism in the international media. Further confusion was caused by conflicting news about the closing of secondary schools for girls.

“The Taliban is divided and currently does not have a unified position, especially when it comes to women’s rights,” says activist Kobra Balooch in a telephone conversation with DW, directly from Afghanistan.

“The more radical wing of the Taliban determines something today; soon after, the more pragmatic wing denies and corrects. That’s why different parts of Afghanistan currently have different rules depending on who is in charge in the region.”

Balooch gives the example of Balkh province in northern Afghanistan. “There, girls’ secondary schools were opened last week,” says the activist.

Until the Taliban took power in mid-August, Balooch worked for a non-governmental organization. She acted in the coordination of civil society groups and for women’s rights. Many of his colleagues left the country in fear of the Taliban.

She is convinced that the work she and other activists have done over many years has changed society in a sustainable way.

“There are things that can no longer be taken away from us. For example, education for girls and women. If they were excluded from education, that would upset many Afghans too much. I think part of the Taliban is currently avoiding unnecessary provocation and confrontation,” said Balooch .

“They want to gain recognition from the world community and receive financial help,” he said. “But essentially the Taliban has not changed. They still reject any participation of women in public life.”

‘Virtue’ instead of women’s rights

After retaking power in Afghanistan in mid-August, radical Islamists unveiled their interim government two weeks ago – without the participation of women. Female employees were sent home. The Ministry of Women was abolished.

Instead, there is now a “Ministry of Virtues”.

During the first Taliban regime between 1996 and 2001, this agency was responsible, among other things, for flogging women. In general, women were virtually banned from public life in Afghanistan at that time. They could only leave the house in the company of male relatives. If a woman traveled alone, she was threatened with whipping.

Sharia and gender segregation

Once in power, the new Taliban leadership initially announced a less strict interpretation of Islamic law; stated that women’s rights should also be respected. The Taliban’s aim was above all to make a good impression on Western countries, on whose financial support Islamic fundamentalists depend.

As a result, women should also be able to study at universities in Afghanistan – albeit in separate classes from men. The educational system must follow the rules of Islamic law, the sharia. If it is not possible to separate the sexes, universities must first establish alternate teaching hours or ensure separation in classrooms.

“At the moment, we will have classes between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Our male colleagues use the classrooms in the morning and in the late afternoon,” says university student Sahar Akbari, in an interview with DW. The 25-year-old Afghan is studying journalism at the University of Kabul.

1 of 2 A woman shouts anti-government protests during a demonstration after the bomb attack that left 90 dead near Zanbaq Square in Kabul, Afghanistan — Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP A woman shouts anti-government protests during a demonstration after the bomb attack that left 90 dead near Zanbaq Square in Kabul, Afghanistan — Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP

no salary for women

In humanities subjects, separating students by sex is cumbersome and complicated, but it is possible.

In natural science subjects, where the work is done in the laboratory, or in engineering subjects, where there are significantly fewer female students, separation becomes much more difficult. Many will actually consider whether to continue studying.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to earn any money one day,” says Sahar Akbari. “Not just as a journalist. All employees have been sent home! Those who can still work, like doctors, don’t get paid.”

The Taliban urgently needs money from abroad. Human and women’s rights activists therefore call on donor countries to make payments subject to strict rules.

2 of 2 A woman at an event marking March 8, 2020 in Kabul, Afghanistan — Photo: Rahmat Gul/Ap A woman at an event marking March 8, 2020 in Kabul, Afghanistan — Photo: Rahmat Gul/Ap

But the ability to increase pressure through conditional payments has certain limits, as the need in Afghanistan is great. Afghanistan’s economy has been in crisis since the withdrawal of international troops.

Even before that, Afghanistan was already one of the poorest countries in the world. Last year, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was around 20 billion dollars. According to the World Bank, financial assistance represented almost 43% of that.

Simone Pott, a spokeswoman for the German development aid NGO Welthungerhilfe, says at the beginning of September more than half of the 39 million Afghans were dependent on humanitarian aid, food, clean water, medical care and accommodation. One in three Afghans is starving. A prolonged drought gripped the country.

“It is the duty of the international community and countries in the region to establish diplomatic relations with the new Afghan leadership,” Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid said Tuesday.

He then introduced other members of the Afghan transitional government. The cabinet is now a little more inclusive, including minority representatives. But there are still no women among them.

“We are trying to further strengthen the cabinet and, God willing, women will be appointed to certain positions in the necessary sectors, and one day we will announce them here,” said Mujahid.