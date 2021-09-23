The Federal Revenue Service opens on Thursday the consultation of the 5th batch of refund of IR 2021

The IRS will release this Thursday (23), from 10 am, the query to the fifth and last batch of income tax refund 2021, base year 2020. Residual refunds from previous years will also be included. The consultation can be done through the agency’s website or the app for tablets and smartphones.

In all, 358,162 taxpayers will receive the refund in the fifth batch, between priority and non-priority. The total amount to be paid is R$562 million. The funds will be deposited on September 30th.

Payment will be made by the Revenue directly into the bank account informed by the taxpayer in the declaration.

The last batch includes 4,955 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old; 47,465 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old; 4,927 contributors with a physical or mental disability or serious illness; 19,211 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching; 281,604 non-priority contributors.

‘Thin mesh’

According to the Revenue, the taxpayer will be able to know, when carrying out the consultation, whether or not there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund, that is, whether he fell into the “fine mesh”.

To check the situation, taxpayers can also access the “statement” of the Income Tax on the IRS website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center). For this, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the IRS page itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

Refunds of declarations that show inconsistency and fall into the “fine mesh” are released after being corrected by the citizen, or after the taxpayer presents proof that his/her declaration is correct.