In 2006, four years after the murders of marisia and Manfred von Richthofen, the defendant and daughter of the couple, Suzane, gave an interview to Fantastic about crime. Dressed in Minnie’s T-shirt, slippers and with a long bangs covering her face, the young woman spoke in a tone of innocence about how her life was destroyed by the influence and greed of her ex-boyfriend, the also defendant. Daniel Cravinhos, being induced to take part in the crime. Before the conversation was recorded, she was caught talking to her lawyer and receiving guidance: “Cry”.

The interview was considered manipulated by the report of the Globo Network, who put it on the air in a tone of denunciation against Suzane and the lawyer Denivaldo Barni. Months later, the court would also rule out the transfer of guilt for the murderer: it would convict Suzane, Daniel and christian cloves without distinction for the authorship of the crimes, giving the former couple a sentence of 39 years of imprisonment and six months of imprisonment and the third defendant, who confessed the crime, 38 years of imprisonment and six months of detention.

It is strange, therefore, that The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents, national films released by Amazon Prime Video, have chosen to rescue the testimonies full of manipulations of facts and defense strategies given by Daniel and Suzane to Justice as the basis for their stories – and even stranger that they did so in separate plots, making it difficult for the less attentive viewer to understand them not as trustworthy and revealing, but as portraits of questionable accounts, not only defended by two convicted criminals, but also discarded by the Law.

Built to mirror each other, The girl and The boy share the same opening scene, a recreation of the discovery of the bodies of Marísia and Manfred by the São Paulo Military Police, in 2002. From that, the plot jumps to 2006, and we follow Daniel’s testimony (Leonardo Bittencourt), in the first film, and by Suzane (carla diaz), in the second. The story told by both is structurally the same, but their roles in the tragic fate are different. In his narrative, she is the traumatized girl who found refuge in him, using him to act out ancient fatal fantasies. In hers, he was the poor boy, close to a dangerous crime reality, who became an abusive boyfriend and drove her to kill his rich family out of greed.

For the viewer less informed about the case, being led initially by Daniel is to discover a terrifying truth about Suzane’s past: victim of abuse and violence by the family, it is easier to understand the young woman’s motivations to participate (and, for many experts, mentor) the death of their own parents. Watching the girl’s version in sequence, however, presents another truth: that of Daniel as the real manipulator, and of Suzane’s parents as strict but utterly innocent. The synthesis of this contrast, made possible only after almost 3 hours of films, is a feeling of dissatisfaction. Why rescue and dramatize elements discarded by Justice in a case that has already been resolved, if nothing else will be proposed besides representing them? In two movies, there is no answer.

According to the screenwriters Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes, the idea of ​​telling the story in two films came from the desire to stick to the documents of the case, fleeing from controversies such as the one surrounding Sun, biographical series of Pedro Dom which was also released by Prime Video. The production was accused by the mother and sister of the criminal from Rio de Janeiro of manipulating facts and forging information just for dramatic effect. In fact, the problem is not repeated in The girl is on The boy, but something almost as damaging happens: by using as a basis only the accounts of Daniel and Suzane, the films do not present versions that complemented and elucidated the case, before the courts. brother’s testimony Andreas von Richthofen, which dismantled the abuse complaint manifested by the Cravinhos against the couple of victims, for example, would be key to avoid misinforming the laziest spectator, and even to give weight to the plot with the inclusion of a truth sanctioned by the Law. , but presenting Suzane and Daniel’s fabrications in a narrative that does not favor deconstructions, the films fail in their best intentions.

Also, there’s a more practical point: movies just don’t work individually. If the creative team’s intention was to artistically illustrate the journey that took two young men to become murderers, their testimonies would not be the best tool for a respectable reconstruction. And if the intention was to put pragmatism in the background in the name of an essay about what the truth actually is, the narrative would benefit from a single-film structure, with the comings and goings of conflicting versions urging the viewer to think.

These are not films without merit. Like Suzane, Carla Diaz surprises with her reach, interpreting the two versions of the assassin (the Machiavellian and the corrupted innocent) from adolescence to maturity, with nuances and gestures that, if they don’t always sound natural, do it in an operatic way consistent with the scale of tragedy. In the courtroom scenes, she clearly points out that Suzane always walks on the threshold of truth, even if this only reinforces the meaninglessness of watching an entire movie, which is actually only half of another movie, based on the dramatization of the story of a manipulative character. Still, it is interesting and engaging to see her opposite Leonardo Bittencourt, not only for the duo’s undeniable chemistry, but for the different styles of acting. Diaz is more theatrical, expansive, while Bittencourt is more naturalistic – an adjective used here in a completely flattering way, as this makes the young actor from Manaus bear the responsibility of landing the most villainous scenes of the couple. And get it.

In addition to a supporting cast that makes use of its vast experience in solid performances, composed of Vera Zimmermann, Leonardo Medeiros, Deborah Duboc and Augusto Madeira, the direction of Mauricio Eça it also brings good moments in the construction of mirrored scenes; although, again, it would be richer to be able to follow them in direct contrast, not in separate films. Scene elements and camera and actor placements help make the experience of seeing the same moments from different points of view as less tedious as possible, which can’t be said for reusing entire passages from one film to another. Between mistakes and successes, however, the passion for the project is clear, filmed in just 33 days in an intensive process and still marked by a beautiful photograph and an interesting commentary on the clash between different social classes, albeit underused (it should be the thesis of the movie, which seems to chase her but never catch up).

Explored for years in North American movies and TV series, the real crime subgenre still walks slowly in Brazilian fiction, and the effort of those involved in The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents in contributing to change this scenario. However, the maxim remains the same when investing in the rescue of painful stories for many people: there has to be a greater purpose. While good performances, glimpses of deeper discussion, and the outline of something relevant to say make the project worthwhile, it’s hard to find something in it that isn’t better represented in a documentary, a report, a Wikipedia page, or in the records themselves. of the process from which the scripts came.