The Voice: Wow! Participant rocks when singing Ariana Grande’s anthem, turns over four chairs and surprises with a final decision; watch

Anyone who understands singing at all knows that it’s not easy to reach Ariana Grande’s notes… Who would say to do that in front of her own?! However, there are those who achieve this feat. On this Tuesday night (21), the second episode of the 21st season of “The Voice” was aired in the US, which featured the performance of the brave and daring Gymani.

The 23-year-old participant decided to perform to the sound of “pov”, a great hit by Ariana that is part of the album “Positions”. As if that wasn’t enough, the young woman even changed the arrangement a lot and gave a new identity to the song. And the result was very good! Within seconds, Grande and Blake Shelton had turned their chairs toward the singer. It wasn’t long before the other two judges, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, did the same.

Continues after Advertising

Gymani was applauded as soon as he finished singing. “This is your song now! Stay with her!”, joked Ari. “That was phenomenal! There were so many changes to the melody and I trusted each one because I believed that each one had a purpose. You are also a messenger of emotions and communicate very well with your gift. I’m honored that you sang my song and would be honored to have you on my team!”, warned the pop diva. What prestige, huh?!

Kelly, John and Blake also praised the competitor and tried to persuade her to choose their respective teams, even assuming that the young woman would choose to have Grande as a mentor. It turns out that, to everyone’s surprise, Gymani chose another team – Clarkson’s, who was screaming at the decision of his new ward!

“What?! Oh my God! What just happened?! No one, including myself, would imagine this! I’m very excited!”, declared the artist, who also celebrated the decision later, on Twitter. “I will absolutely do a happy little dance for Gymani! I can’t think of a better way to end the night.” he wrote. Check out: