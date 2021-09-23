The world’s largest ship will debut in the US with cabins at R$6.6 thousand; see photos | cruises

Disclosure/Royal Caribbean International Wonder Of The Seas, the world’s largest ship, debuts in the US and will sail to the Caribbean; in May, vessel goes to the Mediterranean Sea

In March 2022, Royal Caribbean International will debut the world’s newest ship in Florida, USA. Part of the company’s Oasis Class, the Wonder Of The Seas vessel should offer new and innovative attractions for guests of all ages, such as rest areas, poolside bars, huge slides and ziplines, as well as drinks prepared by robotic bartenders.

The vessel must leave Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4, 2022, bound for the islands of the East and West Caribbean, passing through Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, in St. Maarten; San Juan, in Puerto Rico; plus Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas. Prices for the one-week cruise start at R$6,655* per person with a double inside cabin.

In May, the ship sails to the Mediterranean Sea with shipments in Rome and Barcelona, ​​passing through the regions of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Capri, Italy. Among the great news for tourists who are part of the company’s premium services program, the Royal Suite Class. The initiative promises more comfort and exclusivity in the experience.

One of the openings will be the Suite Class Neighborhood neighborhood, an area for sunbathing with a swimming pool, sun loungers and a rest area; plus a new restaurant and an all-suite lounge. In the same location, the Ultimate Family Suite family area was also created, with capacity for 10 guests.

Thinking about the concept of happy hour at sea, The Vue Bar makes its debut offering a panoramic view of the ocean from the highest point of the pool area deck, the perfect place to see the sunset in a privileged way. For kids, the Wonder Playscape neighborhood has water recreation, slides, climbing walls, games and an interactive touch board with puzzles.

Finally, the Pool Deck Experience will be inaugurated on the ship, with two bars by the pool with live music and a trio of water slides, called The Perfect Storm; Splashaway Bay children’s water park; and sun loungers are available to watch movies on a poolside screen. See the pictures.

Wonder of the Seas will also have new restaurants with an international menu. Cruise ship Oasis Class ships also offer the following attractions and perks:

Ultimate Abyss, considered the longest toboggan run on the high seas;

FlowRider, two surf simulators;

Zip Line, zipline nine stories high;

Aquatheater, open-air theater with acrobatic shows;

Bionic Bar, Hi-Tech drinks prepared by robotic bartenders;

Laser Tag, Color Lights Battle;

Broadway musical shows;

Exclusive spa services.

*Values ​​subject to availability or change without notice.

