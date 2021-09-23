There is no possibility of rationing in 2021, says ONS – 09/23/2021 – Market

The general director of the ONS (National Electric System Operator), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, said this Thursday (23) that the electric system will be able to meet the demand until the end of the year without the need for compulsory energy rationing.

“There is no possibility of rationing in 2021”, he said, in a virtual event promoted by the newspapers “O Globo” and “Valor Econômico”. He did not rule out, however, the possibility of service problems during peak hours, when consumption is higher.

“This period from October to November is more critical, the load increases, the heat increases, the use of air conditioning increases, but we have the thermoelectric plants and we believe that we will be able to face the service safely.”

Also present at the event, the secretary of Electric Energy of the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy), Christiano Vieira reinforced the ONS assessment, saying that the measures already announced by the government will guarantee the supply of energy this year.

“This set of measures is sufficient today to meet the energy and power requirements of 2021 and 2022,” he said. The expectation is that thermal generation will continue on the rise throughout the next year, to guarantee the passage through the next dry period.

In October, the government should hold an emergency auction for the contracting for five years of thermal plants that are currently without a contract, but have been generating energy at high prices to help face the crisis.

The auction is intended to help refill the reservoirs, which are at historically low levels. With longer contracts, the government hopes to reduce the cost of this emergency energy.

The MME secretary acknowledged that the strategy will have a cost for the consumer, but said that with the arrival of the rains, the system will have to generate hydroelectric energy from the North at the beginning of the year and, thus, the more expensive thermal plants should be turned off.

“We’re going to use more thermals than usual, but less than today,” he said. “And what is left out? The most expensive, least efficient.” The most expensive thermal in Brazil today, William Arjona, in Mato Grosso do Sul, operates today for R$2,443 per MWh (megawatt-hour).

For the chief economist at Credit Suisse Brasil, Solange Srour, the uncertainties regarding energy supply have impacted the decision to invest in the country. In addition to the risk of rationing, he says, there is great concern about the inflationary pressure generated by the rise in the electricity bill.

“The business sector is not taking any decision at all,” he says. “Because we are entering a year in which we will have very polarized elections and at the same time we may have to compulsorily reduce energy consumption, which greatly affects not only the industry, but also the services sector, which is the main GDP.”

On Thursday, the ONS announced that the program for the voluntary reduction of energy demand by large customers had an additional 205 MW (megawatts) in approved projects. Thus, the estimated savings for September reach 442 MW.

According to Vieira, these demand reduction programs are not included in government forecasts for supply until the end of the year, which only considers measures to increase supply and better use of the energy transmission system.