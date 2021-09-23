These are the 122 songs that will be featured in FIFA 22 • Eurogamer.pt

Brazil is represented!
FIFA 22 is just around the corner – the popular football game is scheduled to launch on October 1, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Recently, all the songs that will be present in the game have been revealed – the game contains two separate soundtracks, one for the main game and one for VOLTA.
The main soundtrack features 52 new tracks representing a wide variety of genres, while VOLTA includes 70 songs that offer a mix of hip-hop and electronic music.
Several artists and several countries are represented in the FIFA 22 playlist – including Brazilians Caio Prado and Karol Conka and RDD.
Check out the FIFA 22 songs below:
Main soundtrack:
|Artist
|Song
|Parents
|Area 21
|Followers
|Netherlands/USA
|Arrdee
|Oliver Twist
|United Kingdom
|baby queen
|You Shaped Hole
|South Africa/United Kingdom
|bakar
|The Mission
|United Kingdom
|binki
|landline
|USA
|bloodmoon
|Disarm
|Australia
|Caio Prado
|Baobab
|Brazil
|Casper Caan
|last chance
|USA
|Che Lingo ft. tamarebi
|Eyes on the Prize
|United Kingdom
|Keys
|good girls
|United Kingdom
|Easy Life
|Skeletons
|United Kingdom
|Elderbrook & Bob Moses
|Inner Light
|UK/Canada
|enny
|I want
|United Kingdom
|Feiertag ft. Msafiri Zawose
|Trepidation
|Netherlands/Tanzania
|Garden City Movement [with Lola Marsh]
|summer night
|Israel
|girl in red
|apartment 402
|Norway
|Glass Animals
|I Don’t Want to Talk [I Just Wanna Dance]
|United Kingdom
|Greentea Peng ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise
|Free My People
|UK/South Africa
|Harvey Causon
|tenfold
|United Kingdom
|Hendrix Harris
|the hill
|France
|hope splint
|mad
|United Kingdom
|Inhaler
|Totally
|Ireland
|island
|Do You Remember The Times
|United Kingdom
|Joy Crokes
|Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
|United Kingdom
|Jungle
|Talk About It
|United Kingdom
|Karol Conka & RDD
|ascent
|Brazil
|Kero Kero Bonito
|Well Rested
|United Kingdom
|Kojey Radical ft. lex love
|Apple Juice
|United Kingdom
|Kokoko!
|Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|little simz
|Fear No Man
|United Kingdom
|Loyle Carner
|yesterday
|United Kingdom
|Luke Hemmings
|Motion
|Australia
|moodoid [with Melody’s Eco Chamber]
|Only One Man
|France
|address
|we follow
|Spain
|Musti & Jelsassi Ft. Gabifuego
|fire
|Norway/Sweden
|My Morning Jacket
|love love love
|USA
|Pa Salieu ft. slowthai
|Glide’
|United Kingdom
|Polo & Pan ft. Challen Three
|tunnel
|France
|Polyamory
|hallelujah
|USA
|Public Order
|Feels Like Summer
|United Kingdom
|Sam Fender
|Get You Down
|United Kingdom
|Seb
|Seaside_Demo
|USA
|Shango SK
|high way
|United Kingdom
|Sir Was
|Before the Morning Comes
|Sweden
|Swedish House Mafia ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake
|lifetime
|Sweden/USA
|Terry Presume
|Act Up
|USA
|The Chemical Brothers
|The Darkness You Fear
|United Kingdom
|TSHA Ft. Trio Da Kali
|Deba
|UK/Mali
|VIC
|the teen
|USA
|Willow Kayne
|Two Seater
|United Kingdom
|Yard Act
|The Overload
|United Kingdom
|Young Franco ft. Denzel Curry & Pell
|Fallin’ Apart
|USA/Australia
VOLTA soundtrack
|Artist
|Song
|Parents
|84 Controller ft. Caitlyn Scarlett
|One and
|Morocco/United Kingdom
|AC Slater, Darkzy & P Money
|Vibes on Tap
|United Kingdom
|Apollo Brownaitch ft. Hazel
|Party Round My Place
|UK/USA
|AJ Tracey & Mabel
|West Ten
|United Kingdom
|Student
|Body Pump [Sammy Virju Remix]
|United Kingdom
|Amber Mark
|mixer [Preditah Remix]
|USA
|Ares Carter ft. Charlotte Haining
|Out of Lives
|USA/UK
|Armand van Helden & Riva Starr ft. Sharlene Hector
|Step it Up [Zach Witness Remix]
|USA/UK
|Ashnikko ft. Kelis
|Eyes on the Prize
|USA
|Bauer
|Gogo!
|USA
|badmomzjay
|You Nicht So
|Germany
|Big Zuu ft. D Double E
|variation
|United Kingdom
|Bklava
|Thinkin’ of You
|United Kingdom
|bluey
|Wine It
|United Kingdom
|Brockhampton Ft. Danny Brown
|buzzcut
|USA
|caribou
|Never Come Back
|Canada
|chika
|Hickory Dickory
|USA
|Choomba ft. LP Giobbi & Blush’Ko
|Say It
|Australia/USA
|Cobrah
|U Know Me
|Sweden
|Paste LC ft. ADZ
|Westbrook
|United Kingdom
|Crush Club
|believer
|USA
|Dan D’Lion
|Good Times to Come
|United Kingdom
|DJ Snake & Malaa
|Pondicherry
|France
|DRS & Mozey
|Dance the Night Away
|United Kingdom
|Earthgang ft. future
|Billi
|USA
|firebeatz
|Let’s Get Down
|Netherlands
|flohio
|whiplash
|United Kingdom
|Headie One ft. Young T and Bugsey
|Princess Cuts
|United Kingdom
|Hermitude
|hyperparadise [Flume Remix]
|Australia
|Holy ****
|Deleters
|Canada
|Hybrid Minds Ft. Grace Grundy
|bad to me
|United Kingdom
|Jae5 ft. Skepta & Rema
|Dimension
|United Kingdom
|jay prince
|In the Morning
|USA
|Jimothy Lacoste
|Describe the Vibe
|United Kingdom
|John Newman
|Love Me Again [Vice Remix]
|United Kingdom
|Kah-Lo
|Commandments
|Nigeria
|Kent Jones Ft. Rick Ross
|Bout That
|USA
|Keys n Krates
|Brazilian Love Song
|Canada
|Kream
|Take Control
|Norway
|Lice [Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman]
|ask anyone
|USA
|Lord Ft. Run the Jewels
|supercut [El-P Remix]
|New Zealand/USA
|Loveleo ft. rich nasty
|Tung Tied
|USA
|Machinedrum ft. Dawn Richard
|Do It 4 U
|USA
|Major Leisure ft. Sia & Labrinth
|Titans [VIP Remix]
|USA/Australia/UK
|Sleeve Saint Hilare & Lewis B
|Don’t Just Sit There. Do Something.
|United Kingdom
|MK xyz
|geaux
|USA
|Mr. Jukes and Barney Artist ft. Kofi Stone
|Check the Pulse
|United Kingdom
|Neon Nights ft. Outlaw the Artist
|Shining
|UK/USA
|NOISY
|July 24
|United Kingdom
|Nutty P & Pav4n
|moves
|UK/India
|NVDES
|Out with a Bang
|USA
|ideal
|More Life
|United Kingdom
|Orang Utah
|Who’s Your Love?
|United Kingdom
|P Money & Silencer
|doing well
|United Kingdom
|Pav4n & Kromestar
|Stasis
|UK/India
|Review
|CTRL+ALT+DELETE
|Canada
|RL Grime & ISOxo
|Stinger
|USA
|Saint Bodhi
|blessed
|USA
|seeyousoon
|Ben Affleck
|USA
|Shay D
|talk of the town
|United Kingdom
|shygirl
|Siren
|United Kingdom
|Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bad4$$
|Watch Me
|USA
|Stylolive & Los Rakas & Happy Colors
|One 2 Three
|USA/Dominican Republic
|Terrell Hines
|otherside
|USA
|The Chemical Brothers
|The Darkness That You Fear
|United Kingdom
|The Dirty 33 & Bobbie Johnson
|Glowed Up
|United Kingdom
|Verb T & Illinformed
|Low Notes
|United Kingdom
|Wacotron
|Toothpaste
|USA
|XVOTE
|brainfreeze
|United Kingdom
|yeboyah
|just if
|Finland