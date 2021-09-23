These are the 122 songs that will be featured in FIFA 22 • Eurogamer.pt

FIFA 22 is just around the corner – the popular football game is scheduled to launch on October 1, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Recently, all the songs that will be present in the game have been revealed – the game contains two separate soundtracks, one for the main game and one for VOLTA.

The main soundtrack features 52 new tracks representing a wide variety of genres, while VOLTA includes 70 songs that offer a mix of hip-hop and electronic music.

Several artists and several countries are represented in the FIFA 22 playlist – including Brazilians Caio Prado and Karol Conka and RDD.

Check out the FIFA 22 songs below:

Main soundtrack:

Artist Song Parents Area 21 Followers Netherlands/USA Arrdee Oliver Twist United Kingdom baby queen You Shaped Hole South Africa/United Kingdom bakar The Mission United Kingdom binki landline USA bloodmoon Disarm Australia Caio Prado Baobab Brazil Casper Caan last chance USA Che Lingo ft. tamarebi Eyes on the Prize United Kingdom Keys good girls United Kingdom Easy Life Skeletons United Kingdom Elderbrook & Bob Moses Inner Light UK/Canada enny I want United Kingdom Feiertag ft. Msafiri Zawose Trepidation Netherlands/Tanzania Garden City Movement [with Lola Marsh] summer night Israel girl in red apartment 402 Norway Glass Animals I Don’t Want to Talk [I Just Wanna Dance] United Kingdom Greentea Peng ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise Free My People UK/South Africa Harvey Causon tenfold United Kingdom Hendrix Harris the hill France hope splint mad United Kingdom Inhaler Totally Ireland island Do You Remember The Times United Kingdom Joy Crokes Feet Don’t Fail Me Now United Kingdom Jungle Talk About It United Kingdom Karol Conka & RDD ascent Brazil Kero Kero Bonito Well Rested United Kingdom Kojey Radical ft. lex love Apple Juice United Kingdom Kokoko! Donne Moi, Je Te Donne? Democratic Republic of Congo little simz Fear No Man United Kingdom Loyle Carner yesterday United Kingdom Luke Hemmings Motion Australia moodoid [with Melody’s Eco Chamber] Only One Man France address we follow Spain Musti & Jelsassi Ft. Gabifuego fire Norway/Sweden My Morning Jacket love love love USA Pa Salieu ft. slowthai Glide’ United Kingdom Polo & Pan ft. Challen Three tunnel France Polyamory hallelujah USA Public Order Feels Like Summer United Kingdom Sam Fender Get You Down United Kingdom Seb Seaside_Demo USA Shango SK high way United Kingdom Sir Was Before the Morning Comes Sweden Swedish House Mafia ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake lifetime Sweden/USA Terry Presume Act Up USA The Chemical Brothers The Darkness You Fear United Kingdom TSHA Ft. Trio Da Kali Deba UK/Mali VIC the teen USA Willow Kayne Two Seater United Kingdom Yard Act The Overload United Kingdom Young Franco ft. Denzel Curry & Pell Fallin’ Apart USA/Australia

VOLTA soundtrack