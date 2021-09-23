These are the 122 songs that will be featured in FIFA 22 • Eurogamer.pt

by

Brazil is represented!

FIFA 22 is just around the corner – the popular football game is scheduled to launch on October 1, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Recently, all the songs that will be present in the game have been revealed – the game contains two separate soundtracks, one for the main game and one for VOLTA.

The main soundtrack features 52 new tracks representing a wide variety of genres, while VOLTA includes 70 songs that offer a mix of hip-hop and electronic music.

Several artists and several countries are represented in the FIFA 22 playlist – including Brazilians Caio Prado and Karol Conka and RDD.

Check out the FIFA 22 songs below:

Main soundtrack:

ArtistSongParents
Area 21FollowersNetherlands/USA
ArrdeeOliver TwistUnited Kingdom
baby queenYou Shaped HoleSouth Africa/United Kingdom
bakarThe MissionUnited Kingdom
binkilandlineUSA
bloodmoonDisarmAustralia
Caio PradoBaobabBrazil
Casper Caanlast chanceUSA
Che Lingo ft. tamarebiEyes on the PrizeUnited Kingdom
Keysgood girlsUnited Kingdom
Easy LifeSkeletonsUnited Kingdom
Elderbrook & Bob MosesInner LightUK/Canada
ennyI wantUnited Kingdom
Feiertag ft. Msafiri ZawoseTrepidationNetherlands/Tanzania
Garden City Movement [with Lola Marsh]summer nightIsrael
girl in redapartment 402Norway
Glass AnimalsI Don’t Want to Talk [I Just Wanna Dance]United Kingdom
Greentea Peng ft. Simmy & Kid CruiseFree My PeopleUK/South Africa
Harvey CausontenfoldUnited Kingdom
Hendrix Harristhe hillFrance
hope splintmadUnited Kingdom
InhalerTotallyIreland
islandDo You Remember The TimesUnited Kingdom
Joy CrokesFeet Don’t Fail Me NowUnited Kingdom
JungleTalk About ItUnited Kingdom
Karol Conka & RDDascentBrazil
Kero Kero BonitoWell RestedUnited Kingdom
Kojey Radical ft. lex loveApple JuiceUnited Kingdom
Kokoko!Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?Democratic Republic of Congo
little simzFear No ManUnited Kingdom
Loyle CarneryesterdayUnited Kingdom
Luke HemmingsMotionAustralia
moodoid [with Melody’s Eco Chamber]Only One ManFrance
addresswe followSpain
Musti & Jelsassi Ft. GabifuegofireNorway/Sweden
My Morning Jacketlove love loveUSA
Pa Salieu ft. slowthaiGlide’United Kingdom
Polo & Pan ft. Challen ThreetunnelFrance
PolyamoryhallelujahUSA
Public OrderFeels Like SummerUnited Kingdom
Sam FenderGet You DownUnited Kingdom
SebSeaside_DemoUSA
Shango SKhigh wayUnited Kingdom
Sir WasBefore the Morning ComesSweden
Swedish House Mafia ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 ShakelifetimeSweden/USA
Terry PresumeAct UpUSA
The Chemical BrothersThe Darkness You FearUnited Kingdom
TSHA Ft. Trio Da KaliDebaUK/Mali
VICthe teenUSA
Willow KayneTwo SeaterUnited Kingdom
Yard ActThe OverloadUnited Kingdom
Young Franco ft. Denzel Curry & PellFallin’ ApartUSA/Australia

VOLTA soundtrack

ArtistSongParents
84 Controller ft. Caitlyn ScarlettOne andMorocco/United Kingdom
AC Slater, Darkzy & P MoneyVibes on TapUnited Kingdom
Apollo Brownaitch ft. HazelParty Round My PlaceUK/USA
AJ Tracey & MabelWest TenUnited Kingdom
StudentBody Pump [Sammy Virju Remix]United Kingdom
Amber Markmixer [Preditah Remix]USA
Ares Carter ft. Charlotte HainingOut of LivesUSA/UK
Armand van Helden & Riva Starr ft. Sharlene HectorStep it Up [Zach Witness Remix]USA/UK
Ashnikko ft. KelisEyes on the PrizeUSA
BauerGogo!USA
badmomzjayYou Nicht SoGermany
Big Zuu ft. D Double EvariationUnited Kingdom
BklavaThinkin’ of YouUnited Kingdom
blueyWine ItUnited Kingdom
Brockhampton Ft. Danny BrownbuzzcutUSA
caribouNever Come BackCanada
chikaHickory DickoryUSA
Choomba ft. LP Giobbi & Blush’KoSay ItAustralia/USA
Cobrah U Know MeSweden
Paste LC ft. ADZWestbrookUnited Kingdom
Crush ClubbelieverUSA
Dan D’LionGood Times to ComeUnited Kingdom
DJ Snake & MalaaPondicherryFrance
DRS & MozeyDance the Night AwayUnited Kingdom
Earthgang ft. futureBilliUSA
firebeatzLet’s Get DownNetherlands
flohiowhiplashUnited Kingdom
Headie One ft. Young T and BugseyPrincess CutsUnited Kingdom
Hermitudehyperparadise [Flume Remix]Australia
Holy ****DeletersCanada
Hybrid Minds Ft. Grace Grundybad to meUnited Kingdom
Jae5 ft. Skepta & RemaDimensionUnited Kingdom
jay princeIn the MorningUSA
Jimothy LacosteDescribe the VibeUnited Kingdom
John NewmanLove Me Again [Vice Remix]United Kingdom
Kah-LoCommandmentsNigeria
Kent Jones Ft. Rick RossBout ThatUSA
Keys n KratesBrazilian Love SongCanada
KreamTake ControlNorway
Lice [Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman]ask anyoneUSA
Lord Ft. Run the Jewelssupercut [El-P Remix]New Zealand/USA
Loveleo ft. rich nastyTung TiedUSA
Machinedrum ft. Dawn RichardDo It 4 UUSA
Major Leisure ft. Sia & LabrinthTitans [VIP Remix]USA/Australia/UK
Sleeve Saint Hilare & Lewis BDon’t Just Sit There. Do Something.United Kingdom
MK xyzgeauxUSA
Mr. Jukes and Barney Artist ft. Kofi StoneCheck the PulseUnited Kingdom
Neon Nights ft. Outlaw the ArtistShiningUK/USA
NOISYJuly 24United Kingdom
Nutty P & Pav4nmovesUK/India
NVDESOut with a BangUSA
idealMore LifeUnited Kingdom
Orang UtahWho’s Your Love?United Kingdom
P Money & Silencerdoing wellUnited Kingdom
Pav4n & KromestarStasisUK/India
ReviewCTRL+ALT+DELETECanada
RL Grime & ISOxoStingerUSA
Saint BodhiblessedUSA
seeyousoonBen AffleckUSA
Shay Dtalk of the townUnited Kingdom
shygirlSirenUnited Kingdom
Statik Selektah ft. Joey Bad4$$Watch MeUSA
Stylolive & Los Rakas & Happy ColorsOne 2 ThreeUSA/Dominican Republic
Terrell HinesothersideUSA
The Chemical BrothersThe Darkness That You FearUnited Kingdom
The Dirty 33 & Bobbie JohnsonGlowed UpUnited Kingdom
Verb T & IllinformedLow NotesUnited Kingdom
WacotronToothpasteUSA
XVOTEbrainfreezeUnited Kingdom
yeboyahjust ifFinland