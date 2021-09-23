To ‘2001’, Watch SpaceX Crew First See Earth Through Dome | Innovation

In a new recording released by Sian Proctor, one of the tourists on the trip, it shows the exact moment when travelers see Earth through the Crew Dragon’s glass dome for the first time.

There are few words spoken, but the expressions on the crew’s faces show the emotion of the moment. To make the scene even more cinematic, they left in the background the famous soundtrack of the film “2001 – A Space Odyssey”, from 1968.

The idea of ​​listening to “Also sprach Zarathustra”, composed by Richard Straus, in 1896, was Sian Proctor’s own idea. “I downloaded it on my iPad before launch,” he said on Twitter.

See more images released by the crew:

Billionaire Elon Musk’s project has taken civilians farther than astronauts have gone in recent times and has surpassed the flights of other billionaires who have their eye on this market.

1 of 1 SpaceX released image of the capsule’s glass dome during the Inspiration4 mission — Photo: Reproduction/SpaceX SpaceX released an image of the capsule’s glass dome during the Inspiration4 mission — Photo: Reproduction/SpaceX

Despite wide dissemination, many details of the trip are still being saved for a documentary that will be released soon.

Even so, the crew members are giving more details of the special moments lived more than 500 kilometers high.