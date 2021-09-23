Top Chef returns to Record with promise of fire, crying and dating between rivals · TV News

After the fire in the hay of A Fazenda 2021, Top Chef Brasil intends to keep Record’s temperature high with scenes of choro, challenging tests and a mixture of love and rivalry between the participants. The third season of the reality show led by Felipe Bronze opens this Friday (24), and the format mixes gastronomic competition with the pressure of confinement.

“We look for perfection in the kitchen, that’s what we want, but we also look for personality. Let’s see a little bit of everything, because the concept of perfection can be subjective, but we take it to the extreme, with iron and fire. knowing who is going to win the award, the person has to deserve it, after all, it is an honor that is worth all over the world,” explained Bronze in a press interview.

In the chat with journalists, in which the TV news was present, Chica Barros revealed the emergence of an affair between the participants. “Something happened that we never imagined could happen in a gastronomy reality show. It’s very cool, everyone loves to see a couple and, in this situation, because they compete, they return home. They are partners, but they are adversaries, there is a lot of emotion and drama”, pointed out the director of the reality show.

“I’m a regular spectator of Top Chef, versions outside Brazil. It’s a very curious thing about our version. Out there, competitors want to kill each other and barely talk, they don’t stay friends, they don’t have a relationship. In ours, you have to everything: fight, friendship, dating. It’s very curious and fun to do,” added the presenter.

Rodrigo Carelli, director of Realities at Record, stated that the gastronomic competition will maintain the level of the rural dispute led by Adriane Galisteu, which will be shown before the Top Chef, on Friday nights.

“The reality show aspect of this season is bigger than in the other seasons. I think we gained confidence knowing how much we need to leave room for the culinary competition itself and for the confinement, which connects with that. This time, it happened from in a very organic way. The issues of coexistence were even transferred to competition,” he said.

The third season of Top Chef Brasil debuts this Friday (24), at 23:15, on Record. Presented by Felipe Bronze, the reality has the evaluation of the judges Ailin Aleixo and Emmanuel Bassoleil. In the program, 15 chefs compete for the R$300 thousand prize.

