Top model from the 1990s reveals to be ‘brutally disfigured’ after the side effect of an aesthetic procedure – Monet

Former top model Linda Evangelista (Photo: Getty)

One of the biggest supermodels of the 1990s, Linda Evangelista made an emotional post on her Instagram in which she claims to have been “brutally disfigured” due to a rare side effect of a cosmetic procedure, and that this is the reason for nearly a year of absence of the spotlight. The 56-year-old supermodel wrote a statement in which she justified her “recluse” behavior to a procedure that disfigured her.

Models Naomi Campbell, Chirsty Turlington and Linda Evangelista (Photo: Twitter)

Icon of the 1990s, Linda reported that the rare side effect of a cosmetic procedure was the cause of her personal drama. According to the top model, she had undergone a procedure called CoolSculpting to ‘shrink’ her fat cells, but instead, the procedure supposedly ‘boosted’ her fat cells.

Linda Evangelista (Photo: Getty Images)

Linda’s statement says: “Today I took a big step in correcting a mistake I made and kept to myself for over five years. To my followers who wonder why I haven’t worked while my peers’ careers have prospered, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised. [o procedimento] It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed, even after undergoing two painful and unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I was left, as the media described it, ‘unrecognizable’.”

Linda Evangelista among the brothers (Photo: instagram reproduction)

Linda claimed that she was not properly advised of the potential side effects associated with the procedure. “I developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, a risk that I was not aware of before doing the procedures,” the model wrote. “PAH not only destroyed my livelihood, it also sent me into a cycle of deep depression, deep sadness and the depths of self-loathing,” he continued.

Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford (Photo: instagram reproduction)

Evangelista explains that the side effects impacted her social life: “In the process, I became a recluse. With this process, I am moving forward to get rid of my shame and go public with my story,” she continued. to live like this. I would like to walk out my door with my hand up, even though I no longer look like myself,” she continued in her brave outburst.

Press release published by Linda Evangelista (Photo: instagram reproduction)

In the cryolipolysis procedure, also known as body shaping, a device that is usually set below freezing temperature is applied to the fat deposits, which causes cell death in the adipose tissue. She described the development of paradoxical adipose hyperplasia, a rare condition sometimes seen after similar procedures in which the adipose tissue (or body fat) increases after procedures known as cryolipolysis, although it usually decreases. The increase in fat deposits is not harmful, but it also doesn’t seem to go away on its own over time. Evangelista pointed out Allergan subsidiary Zeltiq for allegedly carrying out the botched procedure, without informing her of the potential negative side effects.

Linda Evangelista (Photo: Getty Images)

The post generated a surge of support from fans and friends, anonymous and famous. ‘X-Men’ and ‘Mad Men’ actress January Jones wrote, “I love that you’re getting your story back. That strength and bravery replaces any superficial outward appearance. An icon is an icon is an icon. Always.” Friend and also top model Cindy Crawford commented: “Beautiful – her strength and true essence are forever recognizable and iconic! Bravo!” “Elos, I applaud you for your courage and strength to share your experience and no longer be held hostage by it. You know I love you. We love you and we are here for you always by your side. it’s gone mental the last 5 years. You’re free of it now,” wrote Naomi Campbell.

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christie Turlington (Photo: Getty Images)

Helena Christensen, fellow catwalk companion, revealed her emotion when reading the report: “It would take a lot of courage and strength to write those words. I can honestly say that I started to cry reading this. Not just because I knew in my heart that somehow you had silently gone through something deeply personal and disturbing, but also because I thought of all the scars life leaves on all of us, whether physical or emotional and how long we suffer mostly in silence and alone. beautiful when someone comes out of the shadow and is brutally honest and real. Thank you for being beautiful inside and out.”

