Treasure with reference to Odin is found in Denmark

A treasure hunter found what was defined by the Museum of see, in Denmark, as one of “the biggest, richest and most beautiful golden treasures in Danish history”. The discovery was made by novice hunter Ole Ginnerup Schytz, on land belonging to one of his colleagues, a resident of the Danish town of Vindelev. According to the researchers responsible for the finding, the riches may have been buried for fear of a new eruption of a volcano.

In collaboration with the National Museum of Denmark, archaeologists from the Vejle Museum found 1 kg of gold at the site. Among the artifacts, experts identified luxury jewelry, Roman coins, medallions and an object that possibly represents a Norse god, more specifically Odin.

According to authorities, the treasure, dating back 1,500 years, may have been buried by an Iron Age chief, in the middle of the 6th century, in the region that today corresponds to the territory of Denmark.

The researchers believe that the person who buried the treasure did so after a volcanic eruption that ravaged Europe in mid AD 536 In the following years, several other people would also have buried their possessions, to preserve them.

Rich village

For experts, this discovery reveals that Vindelev was possibly a rich and powerful village during the period that corresponds to the Iron Age.

The gold pieces, including saucer-sized medallions, remained buried for 1,500 years Image: Credit: Reproduction/VejleMuseeerne

“Only a member of the absolute cream of society would have been able to collect a treasure like the one found here,” revealed Mads Ravn, head of research at the Vejle Museum.

The person who buried the treasure is believed to have attracted artisans to the region long before the first monarchs ruled the territory.

“There was nothing to indicate that a hitherto unknown warlord or chieftain lived here [em Vindelev], long before the kingdom of Denmark emerged in the following centuries,” Ravn reported in an official statement.

Among the relics, researchers found Roman coins made using a previously unknown technique. According to researchers, the coins called bracteates can make a clear reference to Norse mythology. In one of them, for example, there is a figure of a man with braided hair surrounded by a horse, a bird and another individual.

In addition, the artifact has runes that indicate the word: “the high”. For experts, this may indicate that whoever carved the coin referred to the man who buried the treasure. On the other hand, archaeologists believe that it may still be a mention of Odin, as Norse mythology used this term to refer to this god.

In collaboration with the Moesgaard Museum in Denmark, Vindelev’s treasure is scheduled to be displayed from February 3, 2022, in the Vejle Museums’ Viking exhibition.