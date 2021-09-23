Ultrapar starts the succession process for executive positions; Hypera will pay R$194.77m in JCP and more news

SAO PAULO – The corporate news on Thursday (23) is busy, with a highlight on Ultrapar starting the succession process for its main executive positions.

Hapvida’s board of directors received a letter of resignation from the position of commercial and relationship vice president from Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Junior, one of the company’s controllers, with effect from December 2021.

Hypera’s Board of Directors approved the payment of R$194.77 million in interest on shareholders’ equity, or R$0.30808 per common share.

Check out the highlights:

Overcome (UGPA3)

Ultrapar announced the beginning of the succession process for its main executive positions and the change in the presidency of its largest business unit, the Ipiranga gas station network.

The company stated in relevant facts to the market that the commercial vice-president of Ipiranga, Leonardo Remião Linden, was elected the new executive president of the chain, in place of Marcelo de Araújo, who will take over the corporate and equity executive directorate of the holding. The changes will be implemented in October.

BBI assesses that Ultrapar’s shares could react positively to the news, as the market sees the need for strategic changes at Ultrapar. The bank says that the biggest challenge will be to increase profitability at Ipiranga and points out that Marcos Lutz is a strong name to carry out this task. Bradesco BBI maintains its neutral assessment for Ipiranga, and says it assesses that the margin outlook for Ipiranga remains highly uncertain. The bank’s target price is R$21.

The Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro ordered Petrobras to regularize the hiring of foreign law firms. The order is for the state-owned company to start demanding that the stands register with the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).

The injunction is signed by Judge Maria Amelia Senos de Carvalho, of the 23rd Federal Court of Rio, and is valid for all contracting carried out and scheduled, with or without a bidding process.

“The observance of these rules is imposed on any and all contractors on national soil, including mixed capital companies”, wrote the magistrate.

Hapvida’s board of directors received a letter of resignation from the position of commercial and relationship vice president from Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Junior, one of the company’s controllers, with effect from December 2021.

To assume the role, Lício Tavares Angelo Cintra, a member of the company’s board of directors since April 2021, was chosen.

Cintra worked for over 14 years with the São Francisco Group. During this period, he led the commercial area for 5 years, as well as being the CEO of the São Francisco Group from 2009 until its sale to Hapvida in 2019.

Hypera’s Board of Directors approved the payment of R$194.77 million in interest on shareholders’ equity, or R$0.30808 per common share.

The payment of interest on equity will be made by the end of fiscal year 2022, on a date to be defined in due course by the company, based on the shareholding position in the Company’s records at the end of September 27, 2021, with the shares of the company’s issuance will be traded “ex-interest on equity” as of September 28, 2021, inclusive. Between the date of this notice to shareholders and the date of payment, no monetary restatement will be applied to the declared amount, he informed.

Irani Papel e Embalagem stated that it will invest R$ 70.2 million in the company’s facilities, including a new printer, according to a relevant fact to the market.

The resources will be applied to “a process information management system, expansion of the effluent treatment station for the paper mill in Vargem Bonita (SC), a new printer and an automation system for the Packaging mill (SP) ”, stated the company.

The credit rating agency Fitch raised Gol’s rating from CCC+ to B-, with a stable outlook.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan approved the issue of R$450 million in debentures maturing in seven years. The amount should be used to pay overheads, short and long-term debt, investments and cash flow management.

Eve Urban Air Mobility, an Embraer company, and the Bristow Group, a British company that is the world leader in vertical flight solutions, announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday to work on the development of an air operator certificate (AOC) for the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the so-called “flying cars”, by Eve.

As highlighted by Embraer in a statement, the joint work will develop an operation model for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) using Bristow’s experience in the safe transport of passengers and cargo around the world.

In addition, Bristow announced an order for up to 100 eVTOLs with deliveries expected to begin in 2026.

“Cooperation builds on each partner’s strengths, Bristow has more than 70 years of experience in global transportation operations, while Eve, with its unique value proposition, offers a comprehensive suite of products, services and solutions. UAM for different regions. UAM’s operating environment will focus on areas such as: vehicle design, vertiport design, regulatory development for the operating environment, eVTOL certification and autonomous operation”, emphasizes Embraer in a statement.

According to the Brazilian company, the companies plan to develop service-based capabilities to support and optimize the performance and utilization of operating eVTOLs and existing Air Traffic Management systems, as well as new unmanned aircraft and unmanned traffic management systems. manned.

The mining company Vale withdrew from all mining processes in indigenous lands in Brazil, recognizing that the activity in such regions could only occur through the Free, Prior and Informed Consent (CLPI) of the indigenous people themselves and a legislation that allows and adequately regulates the activity , said the company in a note.

The company, which does not carry out any mineral research or mining activities in Indigenous Lands (TIs) in Brazil, had already given up 89 mining processes —which include research and mining requirements— interfering with Indigenous Lands in the country, with the Agency. Mining National (ANM), between 2020 and 2021.

Klabin reported on Wednesday the death of the chairman of the board of directors, Armando Klabin, aged 89, in Rio de Janeiro. The executive is considered one of those who drove the company in the early 2000s to focus on the packaging industry.

Klabin is currently the largest producer of paper for packaging in the country, having also entered into pulp production. The company did not report the cause of death.

Notre Dame (GNDI3)

Yesterday, the Brazil Journal highlighted that Bain Capital is seeking advisors to sell 50% of its stake in GNDI. Bain Capital holds 11.2% of GNDI’s capital and, according to the news, is already in advanced negotiations with potential advisors for the transaction.

According to XP, the event should not affect the company’s shares much further than yesterday’s 3.9% drop, as (i) the ongoing merger would already reduce Bain Capital’s stake to approximately 5%, and ( ii) the amount of the transaction, of approximately R$2.7 billion, will be close to 6 times the estimated average trading volume of the company after the merger. “We reiterate our Buy recommendation, as we do not see a relevant change in fundamentals”, highlighted the analysis team.

Kora Health (KRSA3)

Itaú BBA started the coverage of Kora Saúde with an outperform evaluation (perspective of valuation above the market average) and a target price for 2022 of R$ 12. It is the third largest hospital group in Brazil, positioned to consolidate the sector, serving the demand requirements for quality healthcare services in Brazil.

The company has a strong organic and inorganic expansion agenda, aiming to triple its size by 2025, according to estimates, with steady returns on capital.

(with Bloomberg, Estadão Conteúdo and Reuters)

TOP 3 analyst in short-term profitability shares its exclusive method on the Stock Exchange

Related