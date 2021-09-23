‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Cauã Reymond returns to TV as twins separated by tragedy | a place in the sun

Yes, Brazil, we will have double Cauã Reymond in prime time soon. 😎😎😎 Protagonist of Um Lugar ao Sol, the next soap opera at nine in the TV Globo , the actor will give life to the twins Christofer and Christian in the plot signed by Licia Manzo .

If you want to know if they’re going to change their identities, I’ll let you know. Because in a plot with twins, one brother has to take the place of the other. 👀

curious about spoiler? Get this list with nine hot information about this soap opera that is coming! 📺🎯

☑Christian and Christofer will be separated as babies after losing their mother in childbirth in Goiânia.

☑Christofer is adopted by a couple from Rio de Janeiro and renamed Renato by his adoptive parents.

☑Christian is left in a shelter by his biological father.

☑Twins grow up in opposite realities, with completely different personalities, not knowing each other’s existence.

☑The brothers’ fate is changed when their paths cross and, after a tragedy, Christian takes his brother’s place.

“At a time when the abyss that separates rich and poor in Brazil is huge, it seems to me an opportune challenge to give prominence to Christian, socially excluded and invisible, and Renato, his extreme opposite”, says the author Lícia Manzo.

☑The artistic direction is by Maurício Farias who, after 20 years in charge of series and comedy programs on Globo, returns to daily dramaturgy.

“I was very happy when I was invited to direct Lícia’s soap opera because she was one of the authors I wanted to work with. I love doing soap operas and I hope, in this project, to be able to unite the experience I have in dramaturgy with my years in humor”, comments the director.

☑Cauã Reymond will star opposite Alinne Moraes in the new soap opera at 9. The pair, who had a relationship in 2002, will be one of the romantic couples in the story.

a place in the sun is a novel created and written by Licia Manzo, with artistic direction of Mauritius Farias and general direction of André Câmara and Mauritius Farias.

Do you like twins in fiction?