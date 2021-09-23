Unable to sell assets, Saraiva runs the risk of bankruptcy

Unable to sell assets, such as points of stores and its domain on the internet, to gain breath to pay its creditors and cover expenses, the Saraiva bookstore chain suffered a new setback in its judicial reorganization plan. This time, it runs the risk of having declared its bankruptcy.

After an action by one of its creditors, the technology company Infosys, which questioned the retailer’s plan presented in March, the Court has now determined that Saraiva submits a new proposal within 30 days, under penalty of its bankruptcy being decreed.

However, the company had already made, a few days before this decision, an adjustment to the plan, already contemplating the failure in the sale of assets. Now, it will be able to evaluate a new change, said a source.

According to a decision by the 1st Reserved Chamber of Business Law of the São Paulo Court of Justice, the new plan will also need to be voted on within 30 days. Until it is approved, the company will need to comply with what had been previously validated, focusing on labor creditors. It had already been determined, for example, that the company regularly pays up to R$ 160,000 in labor credits.

million dollar debt

Saraiva, under judicial reorganization since 2018 and with debts of around R$ 674 million at the time, was unable to sell the assets that would be used to pay creditors and to inject cash into the operation. It recently made the third attempt to sell a set of stores and their e-commerce, but it did not attract interested parties.

Without these resources, the company presented, last week, a new addition to the plan. Under the new proposal, creditors should opt for a discount of 80% of the debt, with the remainder being paid in shares of the company, which is listed on the stock exchange.

The second option presented to the creditor is to receive until 2048, with payment starting in 2026, with interest of 0.5% per year.

At the end of June, according to the last result released by the company, Saraiva had 38 stores, compared to 64 a year earlier. The loss in the first half was BRL 45 million, compared to a loss of BRL 108 million in the first half of 2020.

Sought, Saraiva did not respond to the contact of the report.