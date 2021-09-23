Understand Danilo Avelar’s situation at Corinthians close to completing three months of racist act

The racist act committed by Danilo Avelar, Corinthians player, completes three months this Thursday, the 23rd. During this period, the defender had been recovering from an injury to his right knee, suffered in October 2020. Now, in the final phase During the transition period, many doubts about the athlete’s situation arose among Alvinegro fans.

Avelar’s name was mentioned again this Wednesday, with the information that he will grant an interview to presenter Neto precisely on Thursday. The former player also stated that the defender would be “reintegrated” into the Corinthians group.

The information, however, caused surprise in part of the Alvinegra fans, since after the episode of racial injury, the expectation was that the club would adjust the termination with the athlete. The defender, however, has already been working with the group and even participated in training with the rest of the squad last August 31st. Remember that the law requires the club to provide the necessary support to the athlete until full recovery from the injury.

In contact with the club’s advisors, Corinthians said that Avelar never ceased to be integrated with the group and he had just been training separately as he is recovering from the surgery. The club also highlighted that the position for seeking termination remains the same.

On the occasion of the controversy for injury, which will complete three months this Thursday, Corinthians stated that it was “in contact with the athlete Danilo Avelar and his representatives in order to discuss and formalize the appropriate measures to end the relationship”, before declare that it repudiates any manifestation of racist connotation.

On your official profile on Instagram, Danilo Avelar hid the apology made at the time. On his Twitter page, the disclaimer was maintained.

As reported by My Timon, Corinthians has until Friday, September 24, to define the athlete’s future. It is the maximum deadline for registration in the Brazilian Series A. For Series B, if borrowed or sold, the application deadline is September 30th.

Another option for Corinthians would be to take advantage of the international transfer window to try some business. The windows still open are Argentina, until the 26th, and Qatar, until the 30th. The others have already been closed.

