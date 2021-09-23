Understand how the menstrual cycle works and clear the main doubts – 22/09/2021

The menstrual cycle is part of the life of many people who menstruate, but many still have doubts about how all this mechanism happens. Knowing and understanding is really cool, after all menstruation has been part of many people’s lives for almost 40 years.

How the menstrual cycle works

The cycle considered regular is one that has an interval that can vary from 21 to 36 days. When this period has a different duration and varies greatly between months, it will be considered irregular.

We consider the cycle to start on the first day of vaginal bleeding. It has an initial phase considered follicular, lasting an average of 14 days and may undergo variations during the cycle. Then comes the luteal phase, which starts with ovulation and ends with menstruation, and is a fixed part of the cycle that lasts 14 days. When oscillations occur, every cycle is affected.

Knowing the moment of the cycle at the time of routine gynecological exams is important, because often the cysts that, for example, can appear on transvaginal ultrasound are follicles with eggs, and they do not have any sign of alteration or indication for the use of contraceptives. In these cases, they are part of ovulation and, consequently, those who use different contraceptives do not ovulate and do not observe new cysts in the ovary.

Of all those follicles that appear due to hormonal stimuli, one stands out so that ovulation can happen. At the same time that all these movements take place in the ovaries, the uterus has its layer changed, the innermost part of it thickens, in a preparatory movement for the implantation of the embryo.

If fertilization does not occur, the matured follicle regresses, hormones fall off, and the inner layer of the uterus comes off, thus causing menstruation.

Ask the main questions about the subject

Is it possible to get pregnant having irregular cycles?

Yes, but they may not always be accompanied by ovulation and this can both make it difficult and take longer for the pregnancy to occur spontaneously.

Is it possible to get pregnant outside the fertile period?

Yes. Oscillations can occur, ovulation can be delayed and exceptionally it is possible to get pregnant.

What can an ovarian cyst be?

It may be a pre-ovulatory, ovulatory, or a folic that has not ruptured and has retained its contents throughout the cycle.

Who uses hormonal contraceptive pill ovulates?

No. Anyone who uses a hormonal method has a hormonal inhibition that consequently does not allow ovulation.

Per the morning-after pill can make the cycle irregular?

Depending on which phase of the cycle it is used, it will affect you. A blockage in the first phase of the cycle, for example, can affect what we call follicular recruitment, so ovulation does not happen, and the second phase ends up being altered.

Why forgetting the pill at some times has more influence than at others?

If forgetting happens at the beginning of the pack, ovulation blockage may not happen—the possibility of a pregnancy becomes greater. In the last pills, forgetfulness has a lower chance of pregnancy, as the ovulation period has already been blocked.

Can those who take the pill for a long period become infertile?

No, the effect of the pill is not cumulative and does not cause tolerance. If you forget to take it for a few days, the cycle can already return, for example, for this reason, even using it for a long time, it is possible to maintain the effect with each new pack.

For for this text to be as fluid as possible, I avoided using hormone names and technical words. In this transition, some terms can be confusing for both laypersons and professionals. If that happens, I leave the space open here. The objective is to demystify something that seems complex, but that has a fundamental role in the maintenance of our lives.

Did you like this text? Comments, criticisms and suggestions can be sent by email to [email protected]