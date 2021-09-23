Actor Luis Gustavo died this Sunday (19), aged 87, in Itatiba, in the interior of São Paulo. The artist died after experiencing complications from bowel cancer. According to the family, Luis was being treated for the disease since 2018.











© Credit: Globo/Renato Rocha Miranda

Understand Luis Gustavo’s disease





The interpreter of the hit “Sai de Baixo”, our eternal Vanderlei Mathias, better known as “Vavá”, was cremated around 10:00 am this Monday (20) and there was no wake. According to information released by the G1, this was the family’s choice for the farewell to be a private moment.

According to data from INCA (National Cancer Institute), the bowel disease that affected the actor – which covers tumors that start in the part of the large intestine called the colon and rectum (end of the intestine) and anus – is the third most common type. frequent among men, right after prostate and lung cancer, and the second most frequent among women, second only to breast cancer.

Causes and Symptoms

According to Artur Ferreira, oncologist at the CPO/Oncoclinics, most of these tumors arise through the malignant transformation of the cells that line these organs.

“As a group, they have numerous causes, among which are overweight and obesity, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and drinking, high consumption of red meat and processed meat, low intake of fiber and vegetables, diabetes and infections such as hepatitis B and C, infection by Helicobarter Pylori and infection by the Human Papillomavirus, HPV”, he explains.

Furthermore, according to Renata D’Alpino, leader of the specialty of gastrointestinal tumors, blood in the stool may be an initial indication that something is not going well with your health. “Many people usually credit this occurrence to other conventional causes, such as hemorrhoids, and end up postponing the search for medical advice and specific tests. This makes many people only discover cancer in advanced stages”, he clarifies.

The doctor says that often the tumor is only discovered later, in the face of more severe symptoms, such as anemia, constipation or diarrhea without apparent causes, weakness, gas and abdominal cramps, or even weight loss.

Diagnosis and prevention

The main form of prevention and diagnosis is through the colonoscopy exam, done with a flexible tube with a camera at the tip where it is introduced into the intestine and takes images that reveal if there are possible changes, even allowing the removal of polyps and biopsies of suspicious injuries.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health recommends starting screening for colorectal cancer in the adult population at risk in the age group of 50 years – but many countries have already reduced it to 45 years.

Treatment

It all depends on the type, location of the tumor and also how it is presented, located or spread. However, in general, the approach may include surgery, chemotherapy (combined or not with radiotherapy), molecular-targeted drug therapies, and immunotherapy.

According to Artur, these are potentially curable diseases when diagnosed in their early stages. “And practically incurable when they are disseminated throughout the body, in metastases”, he adds.

Therefore, early screening is important so that the diagnosis catches the tumor in its initial stage and the chance of cure is greater.

Sources: Artur Ferreira, oncologist at the CPO/Oncoclinics; Heber Salvador de Castro Ribeiro, cancer surgeon and vice president of the Brazilian Society of Oncology Surgery; Renata D’Alpino, oncologist and leader in the specialty of gastrointestinal and neuroendocrine tumors at Grupo Oncoclínicas.