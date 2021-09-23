Unearth your Xbox 360 profile picture with new Xbox Series X/S feature • Eurogamer.com

A feature much requested by fans.

Xbox 360 is a milestone with respect to consoles created by Microsoft, having sold 84 million units worldwide.

The Xbox 360 era was one of the most fruitful ones for the brand and you can relive it with a new feature coming to next generation consoles – Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – that will allow you to restore your retro Xbox 360 gamerpic.

Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie detailed the new feature last night, which is already being released to a small group of testers in the Xbox Series X Alpha Skip Ahead group.

“Hello everyone, I know many of you have already asked for a way to get back to your Xbox 360 gamerpic. Time to scout to the rescue! If you’re an Alpha Skip Ahead Insider, you may need to reboot your console, but from Today, you’ll find a new option on the “change gamerpic” screen, said Marie in the tweet below.

As such, the gamerpic you set the last time you used an Xbox 360 will now be an option to choose from via the Xbox Series X/S menu. This was a feature requested by Xbox fans but unfortunately it hasn’t been revealed yet when it will reach all users.