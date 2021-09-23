Unimed Vitória announces holding and launches unit in Serra

Unimed Vitória launches expansion in Serra. Credit: Disclosure

Unimed Vitória takes a historic step: next Friday (24th), at 9 am, the foundation stone of Services in Advanced Unit (SUA) will be laid in Serra. The space, a modern health complex, also marks a new business model for the cooperative: it will be the first undertaking carried out by Holding Unimed Vitória.

“It is a milestone in our history. It will enhance and strengthen cooperativism, in addition to creating around 150 job opportunities for our members and 280 vacancies for health professionals from other areas. This concept of Advanced Unit and integrated services is new and we chose Serra, at this first moment, to better serve the region’s users and expand our beneficiary portfolio, following the city’s growth”, explains the CEO of the Unimed Victoria, Fernando Ronchi.

The Advanced Unit will have a total of 7,500 square meters of built area and capacity to carry out up to 30,000 services/month. The space will have Adult and Pediatric Emergency Care, Oncology Unit, laboratory collection post and a Basic Diagnosis Unit – which will be able to offer services such as mammography and MRI, among others. In addition, it will function as a Day Hospital to carry out small procedures. The Unimed Personal and Viver Bem Unimed services, which already exist in the city, will be expanded and will also be located in the new space.

The construction of the unit will be carried out in stages and is all planned in order to facilitate the patient’s access to all services. The project will be horizontalized, favoring future expansions.

