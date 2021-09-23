Unimed will open 600 job openings with a new unit in Serra

Serra was chosen to host Unimed Vitória’s newest healthcare complex. This Friday (24), at 9 am, the foundation stone of this Advanced Unit Services (SUA) center will be laid in the São Geraldo neighborhood. During the works and after the first stage of construction of the project, the forecast is that 590 job opportunities will be offered. R$ 70 million will be invested in the construction of the space.

“It is a milestone in our history. The new unit will enhance and strengthen cooperativism, in addition to creating around 150 job opportunities for member doctors, 280 vacancies for employees and 160 jobs during the work. This concept of Advanced Unit and integrated services is new and we chose Serra, at this first moment, to better serve the region’s users, following the city’s growth”, celebrates the CEO of Unimed Vitória, Fernando Ronchi.

The Advanced Health Unit will offer opportunities for nurses, nursing technicians, radiology technicians, receptionists, administrative assistants, among other positions. Those who wish to participate in the selection can advance by registering their résumés at https://www.unimed.coop.br/web/vitoria/envie-seu-curriculo.

The space will have an Adult and Pediatric Emergency Care, Oncology Unit, laboratory collection post and a Basic Diagnosis Unit – which will be able to offer services such as mammography and MRI, among others. In addition, it will function as a Day Hospital to carry out small procedures. The Unimed Personal and Viver Bem Unimed services, which already exist in the city, will be expanded and will remain in the new space.

The Advanced Unit will have a total of 7,500 square meters of built area and capacity to carry out up to 30,000 services/month. The construction of the unit will be carried out in stages and is all planned in order to facilitate the patient’s access to all services. The project will be horizontalized, favoring future expansions. The modern health complex initiates a new business model for the cooperative: it will be the first undertaking carried out by Holding Unimed Vitória.

We are on the path of development, says Vidigal

The mayor of Serra, Sergio Vidigal, commented on the construction of the new Unimed unit. According to him, for Serra, it is an honor to receive a company with as much credibility as Unimed.

“The municipality, in addition to being the largest city and the second largest GDP in Espírito Santo, was the one that generated the most jobs between January and July this year. With the arrival of the company, another 400 direct jobs will be created. Our desire is that Unimed see Serra as its city, and that this encourages other companies to invest in the city as well. We are on the path of development and I believe that, in the very near future, we will be the municipality with the largest number of health facilities in the State”, he highlighted.