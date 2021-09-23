‘Unusual’ injuries defrauded São Paulo against América-MG; understand

Eye injuries are not easy to happen in football. However, São Paulo had two absences in the team, in the 0-0 tie against América-MG, due to eye injuries: right-back Igor Vinícius and forward Luciano.

The first took a hit in the victory over Atlético-GO by 2-1, last Sunday, at Morumbi. After the shock, Igor Vinícius had a swollen eye and had to be replaced. The player also underwent tests at the hospital, which did not detect any more serious injuries.

Without him and Orejuela, who is also injured, Crespo had to use the improvised striker Galeano against Coelho and in the second half against Goiás. There is still a small chance of Igor coming back against Atlético-MG, next Saturday (25).

Luciano, on the other hand, was embezzled at the last minute, cut by an eye irritation, according to a spokesperson for São Paulo. He will undergo exams in the next few days for the correct diagnosis of the problem.

It is noteworthy that Luciano had been gaining confidence after the goal against Dragão after being out for a month due to a thigh strain. In 2021, the shirt eleven played only 26 games with seven goals scored.