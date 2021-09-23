US authorizes Pfizer vaccine for seniors and at-risk groups

The United States yesterday authorized the application of a third dose of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine to people over 65, people at high risk of contracting a severe form of the disease and who work in environments with high exposure to the virus.

Tens of millions of Americans could be boosted six months after the second injection. “Today’s action demonstrates that science and currently available data continue to guide FDA decision-making regarding covid-19 vaccines during this pandemic,” said Janet Woodcock, chief of food administration agency, FDA. and Medicines).

The decision was expected after an independent panel of experts convened by the regulatory agency last week voted in favor of the measure. The same group, however, turned down an initial proposal by Pfizer, backed by the government of US President Joe Biden, to approve reinforcements for anyone over 16 years old.

The panel, which includes virologists, communicable disease researchers and epidemiologists, concluded that the benefit-risk is different for young people, especially men at risk for myocarditis.

Pfizer Vaccines

The use of third doses of Pfizer’s vaccine is currently being reviewed by another panel of experts convened by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), which may make further recommendations on boosting. For example, if obesity generates in a person “a high risk of (suffering) severe covid,” this would encompass more than 42% of the US population.

CDC will also have to decide which workplaces – among other things – may present “frequent risks of institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2”. The FDA suggested including “health professionals, teachers, caregivers, warehouse workers, inmates and the homeless.”

Americans vaccinated with immunizers from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are now waiting to see if they will get another dose. Recent studies show that Modern, with a higher dose of messenger RNA, would maintain immunity in the longer term. Johnson & Johnson, on the other hand, would not be effective enough against the delta variant and would require a boost.

US will donate more vaccines

The United States will purchase and distribute 500 million supplemental doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to countries with fewer resources. The announcement was made by President Joe Biden, opening a summit on the “beginning of the end of the pandemic” yesterday.

“The United States will be the arsenal of vaccines, just as we were the arsenal of democracy in World War II,” the president said.

Biden’s pledge at the summit, held virtually at the White House, will bring the total dose donation to more than 1.1 billion. “For every dose we’ve administered in this country so far, we’re donating three doses to other countries,” he said.

The decision is a response to criticism from the WHO (World Health Organization) about the need to vaccinate more people globally, instead of starting booster campaigns for the third dose. The problem is that research shows that the protection of vaccines against hospitalization, including that of Pfizer, diminishes over time. There are still no conclusions, however, about maintaining protection against severe forms of the disease and death.

(With information from AFP)