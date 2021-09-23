US company launches service to mine Bitcoin at home – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – A few years ago, Bitcoin mining (BTC) became unfeasible, not only because of the need for equipment with great power, but also because of the cost of energy, among other factors that make this strategy less advantageous.

But this week, Compass Mining, a US company that acts as a hardware marketplace for Bitcoin mining, announced a new service that allows retail miners to perform the process in-house.

Called “At-Home Mining”, this service allows customers to mine Bitcoin at home, without having to pay additional hosting setup fees, having an ASIC mining machine (equipment designed for specific functions, in this case, mining) delivered directly to the residence.

According to Whitney Gibbs, CEO of Compass Mining, this service includes not only delivery, but also a detailed presentation of the equipment for each customer, help in connecting the machines to the F2Pool mining pool, and support services.

“We are actively looking to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. With At-Home Mining, we are bringing Bitcoin mining back to its roots,” explains Gibbs.

He says the company has had a high demand for mining ASICs for people who want to carry out operations in-house. “There is a widespread shortage of ‘rackspace’ [centros computacionais] in the industry, so many people are looking for a way to create an installation at home instead of waiting for the capacity [de mineração] available in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022,” he told The Block website.

Three models are offered: the M31S+, from WhatsMiner, with 78 terahashes per second (TH/s) at a cost of US$ 8,100; the M30S, also from WhatsMiner, with 88 TH/s, costing US$ 9,750; and the S19, from Antminer, with 95 TH/s at US$ 10,400.

The service is only available in the United States for now, but the executive has already announced plans to expand the service to Canada and Europe this year. Delivery forecast is between two to three weeks.

When Bitcoin first came along, mining was something anyone with a laptop at home could do. However, with the emergence of ASIC mining machines at the end of 2012, this process has practically become an industry.

In the years that passed, large companies emerged focused only on mining bitcoins, dominating the market with powerful equipment, leaving small users with no chance to participate in the process.

More recently, online communities for retail mining started to grow very quickly, raising the discussion in an attempt to retake this participation of small miners in their own homes. And companies like Compass have taken advantage of the new landscape by offering the necessary machines to do so.

