Users discover exploit for finishing Kena: Bridge of Spirits trophy on Master difficulty

To win the platinum trophy of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you have to do basically everything in the game: collect all collectibles, eliminate enemies in different ways and even finish on Master difficulty.

This difficulty only opens after finishing the game once, on any level. In it, the damage is quite high, your life ends faster and there are other conditions that make the experience much more challenging. And there’s no New Game+, which means nothing can make it any easier.

However, an exploit was found (via PSN Profiles). This means you can get this trophy without any further difficulties. The process works in the current patch (1.04), but must be fixed by Ember Lab.

The video below shows you exactly what to do. There are others with simpler processes, but that didn’t work for many other players. Follow the steps shown and the trophy should appear. That is:

Finish the game and make a manual save where Kena can meditate to see the ending; Start a new game on Master difficulty; Play until you get the first Rot and press L1 to make the platforms go up; Load the save created in step 1; Meditate and the game will think you’ve finished on Master difficulty.

All reports mention the PS5 version with patch 1.04. It is not known if it works with PS4 at the moment.

