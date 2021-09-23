Users may have more than one virtual card

As of today (22) Nubank customers will be able to have more than one virtual card at the same time. According to the digital bank, the function began to be made available to customers little by little, but should be released to all users in a few weeks.

“The advantage of this new option is: those who prefer to delete the virtual card after a specific purchase do not need to re-enter the card data in the registrations of frequently used websites and applications” stated the fintech blog.

In addition, you can choose a name for each virtual card. Therefore, users can have a card named “Streaming Subscriptions” and another virtual card named “Online Shopping”. In this way, it becomes simpler to organize your financial life.

Understand the Nubank Virtual Card

O Nubank virtual card works like a additional credit or debit card and has a different number, expiration date and security code from the physical card. Despite this, the limit of the virtual card bill is connected to the customer’s physical card.

Nubank also clarifies that for the credit function, the virtual and physical card limit is shared. Thus, if the user has a R$1,000 limit and uses R$100, he will have R$900 to spend. For purchases in the debit function, whether made on the physical or virtual card, the amount will be automatically debited from the user’s Nubank account.

All customers who are approved for the Nubank credit card or who have a debit card can use the virtual card while the physical card does not arrive. In addition, the option is safer and more practical for users who usually do online shopping.

The function also assists customers when physical card issues such as theft or theft occur. In these cases, as it is a card with different data, the virtual card continues to function normally, both for online purchases and for in-person purchases using the digital wallet.

Another feature of the Nubank virtual credit or debit card is the ease of purchases made by cell phone. With the function, customers can copy and paste card data, without having to enter all the numbers and information during operations.

How to create and use this function?

Creating a Nubank virtual card is quite simple and all procedures must be done in the Digital Bank Application. For this, users must click on “My Cards”, select the option “Create virtual card”, choose the name they want to give to the card and finally click on “Create virtual card”.

To use the virtual card the Nubank customers they must click on “My Cards” in the App, and choose the card they want to use from the list of virtual cards. Finally, just enter the 4-digit password and all data will appear to the user.

Erase the virtual card Nubank it’s also very simple, just click on the trash icon below the image of the virtual card. If the user does not want to delete the card, they can lock it by clicking the lock icon next to the trash.