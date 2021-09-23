Vaccination against Covid-19 will be directed to a booster dose and recap this Tuesday (21), in Lauro de Freitas

Photo:Maína Diniz

This Tuesday (21), the vaccine against Covid-19, in Lauro de Freitas, will be directed to the recap of people aged 18 or over who have not yet taken the first dose of protection and application of the booster dose for professionals who are on the front line of combating the pandemic aged 60 years or older and immunosuppressed.

The dose application strategy separated the drives according to the audiences. Health professionals and immunosuppressed will receive reinforcement at the vaccination points of Colégio Dois de Julho, in Itinga, or Ginásio de Desportos do Aracuí, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

To be vaccinated with the booster, both health professionals and immunosuppressed patients must present a vaccination card with the two previous doses, identification document and must have previously registered on the City Hall website. Registration was automatic only for immunosuppressed patients who are assisted by the Testing and Counseling Center (CTA).

For people over 18 years of age, who have not yet had their first dose, the vaccination sites are Portão Bus Terminal and Areia Branca Residents’ Association, from 8 am to 2 pm. The documents required are: SUS card, CPF, identification document with photo and proof of residence.

Teens celebrate the first dose of the vaccine

The wait is over for Luana Kiara. The 16-year-old teenager was one of 2,516 people aged 15 to 17 who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Lauro de Freitas this Monday (21). The young woman could not contain her emotion and described the moment as liberating. “Let’s get back to life,” he said.

Accompanied by her father, the youngest of three older and already vaccinated brothers, Kiara closed her eyes and faced the fear of the needle. “I don’t like injections, but I understand that it is necessary to receive this protection, so I face the fear”, she said, who has already returned to classroom classes and believes that now she will be safer to gradually return to her routine.

The feeling was similar between cousins ​​Gustavo Alves and Jesus Souza, 16 years old. They said they were counting the days to get the first dose. “I feel like I’m living a dream, the vaccine really gave new meaning to life,” said Gustavo. Jesus says that he had Covid-19 in the middle of last year and, despite the mild symptoms, he doesn’t want to have new experiences with the disease. “Lifesaving vaccine. Thank God my time has come”, he declared.