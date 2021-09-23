Vaccine not related to dead adolescent disease in SP

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) released a note tonight confirming that the death of a teenager in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) was not related to the covid-19 vaccine. The young woman died seven days after the application, but suffered from a rare and severe autoimmune disease called PTT (Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura).

According to the Anvisa report, validated by members of CIFAVI (Interinstitutional Committee for Pharmacovigilance of Vaccines and other Immunobiologicals), the diagnosis is “of a characteristic clinical picture” of the autoimmune condition. The ICMRA (International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authority) also participated in the diagnosis.

The evaluation team also had access to complementary exams and the adolescent’s medical records. Thus, “the causality was classified as coincident, that is, the possibility that the death was related to the administration of the vaccine was discarded”.

In addition, the investigation ruled out any cardiac disease in the patient. The death of the young woman, whose name was preserved, was mentioned last week when the Ministry of Health recommended the suspension of the immunization of adolescents in Brazil. A report had not yet been completed.

Despite the guidance, several states did not comply with the proposal and continued vaccinating against the coronavirus people between 12 and 17 years old without comorbidities. The only immunizing agent approved by Anvisa for this age group is Pfizer.

The Ministry’s letter came amid shortages of AstraZeneca stock in some states, in addition to batches returned from CoronaVac. Yesterday, the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court Ricardo) Lewandowski determined that the states and municipalities themselves must decide whether or not to vaccinate young people, following scientific evidence.

Queiroga keeps speech

Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reinforced his speech in defense of the interruption of the vaccination of adolescents in Brazil — even after the government of São Paulo has already ruled out that the death of the young woman from São Bernardo was caused by the vaccine.

The minister, who later discovered that he was infected with the coronavirus, also mentioned the “adverse events” again, but focused on the argument that the PNI (National Immunization Program) should be respected and the priority should be the vaccination of those over 18 years old.

“Adverse events exist and are not a reason to suspend the vaccination campaign or to relativize its benefits, but the health authority has to evaluate,” he said.

Asked if the vaccination could be accelerated, he replied that, “sometimes, accelerating too much you can slip on the curve”, adding that “Brazil is already doing very well in vaccination”.