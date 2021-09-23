Vale, CSN and Usiminas turn small rockets and raise Ibovespa

THE Valley (VALLEY3), CSN (CSNA3) and Usiminas (USIM5) rose sharply in this Wednesday’s session (22) packed by the price of iron ore and the news that the everlarge got it right payments with creditors.

As a result, Vale shares jumped 3.55%, to R$ 87.11, CSN 1.95%, to R$ 29.33, Usiminas 8.7%, to R$ 15.24.

China’s central bank has also injected more short-term capital into the financial system, helping to stabilize commodity markets.

In Singapore, iron ore futures were once again traded above US$ 100 a ton and rose by 13.4% compared to the lowest closing in 16 months.

In Dalian, China, the commodity rose 3.7% to 668.50 yuan ($103.41) a ton, reversing previous losses that brought the most active contract to its lowest level since 26 November.

But any truce in prices is unlikely to last long as attention turns to stronger shipments from Brazil, outweighing the drop in Australian shipments the week before, said Atilla Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

“There is no relief from the pressure to cut production as the government is asking more provinces around Beijing to reduce their steel production to improve air quality ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics,” the strategist said. senior ANZ Commodities Daniel Hynes.

BofA cuts Valley

Early, BofA Global Research cut Vale mining company’s ADR target price from $27 to $20, while reducing the recommendation from “buy” to “neutral”, according to a report that also lowered iron ore price projections citing weaker growth in China.

According to the institution, the policy of cuts in steel production in the China weakens demand for iron ore in the world’s largest importer of the raw material.

Thus, BofA reduced its iron ore price projection by 45% for 2022, to 91 dollars per ton.

“China’s steel policies are bearish for iron ore. We process our quarterly global commodity review today. Our biggest change in vision is in iron ore,” he said.

With Reuters and Bloomberg