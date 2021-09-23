Vale, Gerdau and other stocks on the rise with iron price recovery

Today we are going to talk about the recovery of shares of companies in the iron ore chain and about the succession on Ultrapar’s Board of Directors (UGPA3).

Brazilian women shoot with iron ore recovery

After successive falls, iron ore rose sharply yesterday (22), boosting the shares of the mining and steel sector. Shares in Vale (VALE3) closed up 3.55%, as did Gerdal (GGBR4, up 5.84%) and Usiminas (USIM5, 9.13%).

In recent weeks, successive drops in the price of iron ore impacted mining and steelmakers. The negative pressure was mainly caused by restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on steel production in the country, which surcharged exports. One of the goals of these restrictions is price and inflation control. The other is to reduce environmental impacts. China has a goal of zero carbon emissions by 2060. Mining and steel industry account for about 15% to 20% of emissions.

The Evergrande crisis earlier this week aggravated the situation. China’s second-largest developer has $305 billion in liabilities. Such a default in China directly impacts the demand for metallic commodities in producing countries like Brazil. Vale’s main customer is the Chinese steel industry. Therefore, VALE3 shares fell 3.3% on Monday and closed at R$ 83.31, the lowest price since December 2020.

After 10 sessions oscillating between lows and stability, iron ore prices rose again yesterday, returning to the level of US$ 100 per ton. The move came after Evergrande announced a deal with one of its creditors. In addition, there are rumors that the government will nationalize the developer.

China’s Central Bank injected ¥120 billion (approximately US$18.5 billion) into the country’s economy, the highest amount since the beginning of the year. The movements reduced the strong global risk aversion observed at the beginning of the week, causing world stocks to close higher.

Ultra announces succession to the Board of Directors and Ipiranga

Ultrapar (UGPA3) announced yesterday (22) a succession plan for important positions within the holding company. The current chairman of the board, Pedro Wongtschowki, whose term ends in April 2023, will be succeeded by Marcos Lutz.

Lutz serves as a director of Ultrapar and will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer between January 2022 and April 2023. The objective is to deepen knowledge of the group’s businesses. The executive began his career at Ultrapar in 1994, where he remained until 2003, reaching the presidency of Ultracargo. Between 2009 and 2020, he was CEO of Cosan, a company that operates in the sugar, alcohol and energy sectors. His return to the group last year was celebrated by the market and the company.

The succession to the presidency of Ipiranga was also defined. Marcelo Araújo, current CEO, was elected to the holding’s executive board. Leandro Linden was chosen to take his place.

The former president was in office for three years and has a deep knowledge of the oil and gas sectors. The executive will now be responsible for the areas of Sustainability, IR, Compliance, Risks and Audit, among others.

Leandro Linden has worked for the company five years ago, where he structured the joint venture between Ipiranga and Chevron. He has a long career in the fuel sector, both in Brazil and in the US, having worked at Exxon Mobil, Cosan and Raízen.